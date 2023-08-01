TOPSFIELD — Dr. Alice Isabella Sullivan, a historian specializing in the visual culture of medieval Eastern Europe, will be giving a presentation on her research at the Topsfield Library on Aug. 7.
Sullivan, who lives in Topsfield, plans to take audience members through the “macro and micro” of her years of work and research on the history of Eastern Europe, and how, especially for people living in the “global west”, this knowledge can lead to a better understanding of the region’s diverse culture, as well as provide insight into modern day conflicts like the war in Ukraine.
“I’m going to focus on a few case studies drawn from my research from the region of modern Romania, but also some examples of art and architecture from Serbia, Bulgaria, North Macedonia and Croatia, places that have often been associated with the margins of the Western/Eastern cultural spheres. and then I plan to talk about how, from an American or Westerner’s perspective, because of these region’s relegation to the margins, not much is known about their history and culture,” she explained.
While the conceptual boundaries of East and West are not fixed, this perceived separation has even resulted in the separation of historical knowledge and research. According to Sullivan, the often marginalized history and cultural heritage of Eastern Europe has resulted in Western or Anglo-American audiences missing out on significant global historical knowledge.
“One point that I want to make is that everybody knows about the gothic cathedrals of France, or buildings like the Hagia Sophia in modern day Istanbul, but very little is known about these monuments that have been equally important for these regional contexts. They just haven’t really been accessible physically and ideologically because of this marginalization of Eastern Europe,” she said.
Originally from Romania by birth, Sullivan moved to the U.S. with her family in 1998 through a Green Card lottery where she would study history at Bowdoin College, Williams College, and the University of Michigan.
“I discovered art history as a field of study during my undergraduate training at Bowdoin,” said Sullivan. “I just became fascinated with how much we can actually learn and appreciate about past cultures by looking at what has remained, and what people have created, whether it’s paintings, sculpture, architecture, metal work, or whatever it may be.”
In her education, Sullivan was primarily trained in the Western tradition of art history, focusing on the artistic developments of places like Italy, France, and Germany. But noticing that academic focus on the part of the world she grew up in was lacking, this eventually led to her interest in learning about how art history has been defined and taught, especially in American universities, through a Western context.
“I wondered why, for example, the history of medieval Romania or Serbia or Bulgaria are not treated in these courses. and so when I went on to do my Ph.D, I proposed a topic of research that would bring together my training in the Western medieval tradition and the Byzantine medieval tradition by focusing attention on Eastern Europe. and so with encouragement and support (from the University of Michigan), I was able to travel back to Romania and study their monuments and collections, and I was able to start a project that would put that region on the map for art historians. It’s a part of the world that has long been pushed to the margins and ignored, and it’s an interesting way in which my background and training have been able to inform the kind of studies I’m doing, which is very fulfilling,” said Sullivan.
In the midst of Russia’s war in Ukraine, becoming more informed on the history of Eastern Europe can be a valuable means of understanding the context, stakes, and motivations of the conflict, according to Sullivan. The presentation at the Topsfield Library will include images and maps to illustrate the complexities of Ukrainian cultural identities, competing traditions, and where Russia fits into their past.
“The history of Eastern Europe matters especially today when the war in Ukraine, because so much of that cultural heritage is at stake — it’s being destroyed as we speak,” said Sullivan. “I wanted to just touch a bit on the longer history of the region of modern Ukraine and why, from a Russian perspective, claiming their early Christian history dating back to the 10th century is important, because Russia actually doesn’t really emerge on the scene until the 15th century, but the territory of modern Ukraine is home to a Christian history that dates back to the 10th century. So I want to make the point that studying, but also visiting, some of these historical sites will help expand our horizons, especially for Anglo-American and Western audiences.”
Sullivan’s most recent publication is her first academic book, “{span}The Eclectic Visual Culture of Medieval Moldavia”, {span}which builds on her doctoral dissertation research of the region of modern day Romania. This is the first English language study of these monuments and artifacts, as only Romanian historians and archaeologists have studied it until now, she said. Sullivan also runs and edits the bi-monthly magazine “Medieval World: Culture & Conflict”, containing broadly accessible articles about various aspects of the middle ages, across the globe.
“It’s a project that compliments my academic work and teaching, but it’s also a project that helps me bring my interest to a wider readership, which I think is important because as historians we can’t just be speaking to ourselves about this line of work,” she said.
Sullivan’s presentation will take place Aug. 7 at 5:30 p.m. in the Topsfield Library activity room. No registration is required.