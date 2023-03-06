TOPSFIELD — About two dozen teachers and supporters stood along Main Street in Topsfield Thursday afternoon with a unified message to the town’s School Committee.
“We want fair wages,” said Jennifer Steinberg, a leader of the Topsfield Teachers Association and a math specialist at Proctor Elementary School.
The union has been working under an expired contract for more than 110 days and recently voted to work to rule — a tough but necessary action, Steinberg said.
“We want to do our top best of the best like we always have, like the community is used to and like why people come to Topsfield for the school system,” she said. “It’s hard for us to not produce those results, but we need to feel respected and valued through fair wages.”
Currently, Topsfield teachers are paid about $10,000 less than teachers in the Masconomet Regional School District, which serves Topsfield, Middleton and Boxford middle and high school students, the union said.
Steinberg and fellow union leader Alexandra Cordeiro didn’t share what salary increases are being proposed by the Topsfield School Committee out of fairness for the bargaining process, they said. But the difference between what they want and what the committee has proposed is “significant,” according to Cordeiro.
“We want to be in line with our sister schools but we also want to have that goal of closing that gap between us and the high school and middle school, which has been something that has been promised to us over the years,” said Cordeiro, a second-grade teacher at Steward Elementary School.
Teachers held signs and waved to honking cars and school buses passing by while protest songs played from a speaker Thursday afternoon.
Third-grader Gavin Kilpatrick rang a cowbell as he stood beside his teacher Jodi Burke. It was important for him to show support since Topsfield schools have done so much for him and his family, his mother Lindsay Kilpatrick said.
“We’ve had the best teachers and the best experiences,” she said. “We have kids of all abilities and different needs and we’ve been nothing but supported by our teachers. I believe they already have unfair contracts and they are underpaid versus other towns in comparable communities, and we need to work together to find some money to put toward the teachers.”
Burke said it’s been hard working strictly to her contract hours under the union’s latest action.
“Report cards, planning — so much is done at home in our own time, and people don’t really realize that,” Burke said.
Teachers also spend a fair amount of their own money on supplies, trainings and other items that keep their classrooms going. With the cost of living rising steadily, current wages are becoming a greater burden on teachers and their families, Burke said.
This is even more frustrating because Masconomet teachers earn higher wages than Topsfield elementary teachers do, she added.
“Everybody else gets a cost of living raise,” Burke said. “We should get one that’s fair and equitable to the rest of the state of Massachusetts.”
Members of the Wisdom Warriors also protested alongside Topsfield teachers Thursday. The group is made up of retired members of the Massachusetts Teachers Association and travels throughout the state to support educators in their fights for fair contracts.
“Teachers in general are getting disrespected nonstop and it’s via money. They’re not getting paid enough,” said Martha London, a Wisdom Warrior from Malden who stood with a sign at the protest. “People need to realize that if they want their kids to be taught well, they need to support their teachers.”
Contact Caroline Enos at CEnos@northofboston.com and follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.