TOPSFIELD — Teachers in Topsfield are working to rule as contract negotiations with the district continue to stall.
This means that teachers at the town’s two elementary schools will no longer work voluntarily outside of contractual hours and will enter and leave their classrooms for the day exactly at their contracted work times.
The teachers will also hold a rally on Main Street by Proctor Elementary School on Feb. 28 at 3:45 p.m.
These actions come about 100 days after teachers began working under an expired contract and one year after contract negotiations began, the Topsfield Teachers Association said in a statement.
The union’s main contention: how much teachers get paid.
Currently, Topsfield teachers are paid about $10,000 less than teachers in the Masconomet Regional School District, which serves Topsfield, Middleton and Boxford middle and high school students, the union said.
“The disparity contributes to low morale among educators in Topsfield and to the growing difficulty for the district in filling open positions,” the statement said. “More than two dozen staff members and educators left the district over the past year.”
The Topsfield School Committee has promised in the past that this pay gap would close, but that has yet to be the case even as teachers at Topsfield’s sister schools in Middleton and Boxford have settled on fair compensation, the union said, adding that the gap will continue to widen unless Topsfield acts.
“With the TSC’s current proposals, these gaps will only widen,” the union said in the statement. “The TTA is at a point where we feel devalued and disrespected. We feel that it is time for a change.”
Union leaders Alexandra Cordeiro and Jennifer Steinberg declined to comment on what salary increase is being proposed by the Topsfield School Committee “in order to remain respectful of the bargaining process and the School Committee,” they said in a joint email.
“Rather, we’d like to communicate that we are proposing a three-year salary package that is fair and competitive,” the email said. “It is also important to note that in FY2011 the Topsfield Educators received 0% and in FY12 a 1%. With the current inflation rates as high as they are it is imperative to offer fair and competitive salary scales in order to recruit and retain great educators.”
The school committee’s negotiating team has already agreed to a three-year contract term with the union to expand longevity benefits.
It has also agreed to increase certain stipends for extra-curricular work, increase the amount of money available for professional development, and “other items aimed at addressing the association’s concerns regarding teacher retention and recruitment,” the negotiating team said in an email.
“We value, respect, and have great appreciation for all of our staff members and look forward to the continued teacher contract discussions in the weeks ahead,” the team said.
