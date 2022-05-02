TOPSFIELD — There is just one contested race in Topsfield this week, with Masconomet Regional School Committee representative William Hodges facing a challenge from local resident Kathleena Scarpato.
The annual Town Meeting is scheduled for Tuesday evening starting at 7 p.m. at Masconomet Regional High School.
The details of the warrant are available online at www.topsfield-ma.gov.
During a forum hosted by Town Meeting Moderator Steve Whalen last week, he and Town Administrator Kevin Harutunian discussed some of the warrant articles, including the town’s $22 million budget and the $8.7 million school budget.
Among the items up for consideration are new floors at the Steward and Proctor schools, repairs to parks and ballfields, updates to language in the Masconomet regional agreement, and new radio equipment for police vehicles.
On Thursday, polls for the annual Town Election will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at St. Rose of Lima church hall.
Hodges, who has been on the regional school committee for the past seven years and is the parent of a recent graduate and an eighth-grader, is facing a challenge from Scarpato, the parent of two children in the district.
The two answered questions at a League of Women Voters candidate night last month.
Hodges, a management consultant, urged voters to let him return for another term on the committee, citing his experience. He said he sees the role of the school committee as developing policies and a budget, and managing but not “micromanaging” the superintendent.
Scarpato said that she believes there is a “disconnect” between the committee and parents and urged a return to “fundamentals.”
Scarpato, a military lawyer, says she is concerned by “the distraction of ideological agendas” on the part of committee members, and what she says she sees as “a need for diversity of opinions and thought.”
Later, in response to a question about the federal law known as Title IX, which protects girls and women’s access to school sports, Scarpato specifically opposed transgender girls playing on girls sports teams.
Transgender girls, Scarpato said, should play “on the boys team.”
Hodges said Title IX “should not be used as an excuse to discriminate against trans athletes,” and said it should not be used as a justification for bigotry.
Scarpato also suggested that “identity politics” are a distraction, citing an antiracism policy the district has adopted and saying she did not feel heard when she proposed amendments.
Hodges, who is Black, said he believes “we need to prepare our kids for the 21st century, not the 19th.”
“There is a big, beautiful, colorful world out there and one that doesn’t look like Masco,” Hodges said. He also suggested there were many meetings on the policy that drew no interest “until a big stink was made about it.”
The two did share some concerns about the pressure on school budgets from state or federal requirements, including the failure to reimburse regional districts fully for transportation.
Hodges said he’d like to see additional help on special education spending.
Both also agreed on the need to address mental health issues that some students are facing as a result of the pandemic and the isolation it created.
