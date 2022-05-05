TOPSFIELD — An expansion of Pine Grove Cemetery and improvements to several town ballfields were among the warrant articles approved during Topsfield's Annual Town Meeting Tuesday night.
The nearly-three-hour session was the first to be held inside the Masconomet Regional School auditorium — which is actually in Boxford.
The town had previously held its annual meetings at the Proctor School but several years ago decided to relocate, a process that required special legislation, Town Administrator Kevin Harutunian said. Then the pandemic forced the meetings outdoors, in 2020 and last year, where they were held on the football field at Masco and on the town common.
A $160,000 plan to improve roads and extend a water line within the Pine Grove Cemetery, and an accompanying $40,000 to clear land and add room for another 300 burial plots also passed.
Residents also approved $45,000 to make upgrades to playing fields in town, and a $35,000 tree planting program.
All of the items on the warrant passed, Harutunian said.