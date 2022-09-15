TOPSFIELD — There’s a new member of the Topsfield Police Department: Aster.
The 1-year-old black labrador, which serves as a comfort dog, was given a special welcome last month at the Essex County Co-Operative, an agricultural country store on Route 1 across from the Topsfield fairgrounds and next to the police station.
Christina Gallant, the purchasing manager, says the co-op is a proud sponsor for Aster’s well-being and gave her a welcome gift bag with some tasty treats and toys.
“We have a tremendous number of four-legged friends come to our store. The Essex County Co-Op is a great supporter of our local community; not only supporting financially local charitable organizations but also helping them in their causes with our marketing reach,” said Gallant.
“Being a very pet-friendly store we are excited to hear about Aster; we know how a dog can change people’s lives and we feel Aster will make a great attribute to our local community,” she said.