DANVERS — A woman was seriously injured in a rollover accident early Tuesday morning on Interstate 95 north.
State police said they believe the 49-year-old Topsfield woman was headed northbound on the interstate at 7:47 a.m., when her 2004 Jeep Wrangler left the roadway, went into the median, rolled over and came to rest in the northbound lanes.
State police indicated, however, they were not able to say with absolute certainty if the woman was heading north before she lost control.
No other vehicles are believed to have been involved.
The woman, whose identity has not been released, was transported via medflight to an area hospital with what were initially believed to be critical injuries. Doctors later said, however, that her injuries, though serious, were no longer thought to be life-threatening.
Crash Recon and Crime Scene Services all responded to conduct the investigation. The scene cleared at 11:50 a.m. No other information is available at this point.