TOPSFIELD — Four new Eagle Scouts from Topsfield’s Troop 81 were celebrated at a Court of Honor last month for their service projects documenting historical experiences of Jewish war veterans, sprucing up Pine Grove Cemetery, installing a scale model of a solar system along the town’s rail and building a new footbridge along a trail at the Trustees of Reservations’ Weir Hill property in North Andover.
Those receiving the Boy Scouts’ highest recognition were Joshua L. Barosin, of Georgetown; Thomas J. Eagan and Liam G. Gillespie, both of Topsfield; and William R. Guggenberger, of North Andover — this brought the total number of Troop 81 Scouts who have earned that honor to 220 since 1976.
The ceremony, held June 9 at the Emerson Center in Topsfield, was attended by family, friends, and members of the Troop, as well as local officials — state Sen. Bruce Tarr, state Rep. Jamie Belsito, Topsfield Select Board Chair Marshall Hook and Select Board Member Rafael McDonald. The Congregational Church of Topsfield is the chartering sponsor of Troop 81.
Barosin, 19, is a graduate of Georgetown High School and studying mechanical engineering with a minor in aerospace studies at the University of Massachusetts, Lowell. He currently serves as the vice-president of the Blue Crew, a club dedicated to showing support for the athletics teams at UMass-Lowell.
His Eagle Scout project was “The Jewish War Veterans History Project” for the benefit of the Lappin Foundation in Salem, an organization that helps Jewish teens on the North Shore connect with their heritage. The Lappin Foundation sponsors an annual trip for Jewish high school students to Israel, a program Barosin was able to join. His service project was an opportunity to give back to the Lappin Foundation. He interviewed eight Jewish war veterans from wars dating back to Korea, and focused on their lives, their connection to Judaism and experiences of antisemitism in and out of service. The interviews were edited into a longer summary, as well as how each veteran’s service inspired leadership in others.
Eagan is a recent graduate of Essex North Shore Agricultural & Technical School in Danvers. He’s been an outdoor enthusiast for many years, canoeing since he was 3 and learning survival skills at age 5. He’s participated in shooting sports and snow-shoeing for several years and holds a black belt in Tae Kwon Do. He was also on the wrestling team at Essex Tech and is an active member of St. Adelaide Parish in Peabody.
For his service project, Eagan led a team of adults and Scouts to spruce up Pine Grove Cemetery in collaboration with the Topsfield Department of Public Works. The project involved creating an informational map for the cemetery, building a large custom-designed kiosk to house the map and an informational bulletin board. They also installed 16 signs on posts for each street in the town’s main cemetery.
Gillespie, 18, just graduated from Masconomet Regional High School with high honors. At Masco, he ran cross country, track, was in the band and the percussion ensemble, competed at DECA regional and state levels, was a student council representative, a member of the National Honor Society and on the science team and chess club. He is attending Cornell University this fall and plans to major in chemical engineering.
Gillespie built a scale model of the solar system along 3 miles of the Topsfield Rail Trail, with an informational display for each planet. The planets are accurately sized and scaled at 1:1 billion ratio with the actual solar system. Each station has a fully detailed planet, held in a protective acrylic dome at the correct planetary inclination and mounted on a wooden post with a sign describing information about the planet.
Guggenberger, 17, will be a junior at St. John’s Prep in Danvers. He is on the football, swim, and rugby teams, and the Outdoor Adventure and Investment Clubs. He’s on the Student Council, served as Class President for his sophomore year and will do so again this year. He’s also active with Campus Ministry and has done several service trips, serves as the student representative to the North Andover Patriotic Observance Committee in his hometown, and is active in St. Michael Parish.
Guggenberger’s Eagle Scout project replaced an old footbridge with a new, improved one along a trail at Weir Hill in North Andover. He led a team of Scouts and adults in the project last fall. He spends a lot of time hiking on Trustees’ trails and working with them on his project was a way to give back. The new 80-foot-long bridge spans a boggy area and reaches a height of 2½ feet when crossing a stream. It also provides a smoother, more level surface for walking, biking, and skiing. Along the edges of the bridge, Guggenberger added a kick rail that provides a curb to help keep bike tires and skis from sliding off.