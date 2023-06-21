SALEM — Thousands of dead fish floated into Salem Harbor Wednesday after a fishing vessel experienced a failure in its net earlier this week, according to city officials.
Salem Harbormaster Bill McHugh posted a brief statement on the situation Wednesday afternoon, explaining that a vessel engaged in “Purse Seining for bait fish” had a failure in its net which resulted in the loss of the catch back into the harbor. He assured the public that the large number of dead fish floating on the surface of the water was not because of ocean water quality.
“I’ve talked to (The Department of Marine Fisheries) this afternoon and they’re familiar with these types of situations. They were pretty quick to (respond to) the incident when it happened, and their best practice is to let nature take its course. So the tide will take them and sea life will consume them,” said McHugh.
The fish are primarily located between the Palmer Cove Yacht Club and the sea wall where Palmer Cove Park and Pioneer Terrace are situated, raising concerns over the smell of decomposing fish affecting residential areas.
Jeff Cohen, Salem’s Ward 5 Councilor, had many residents reach out with questions and concerns.
“There’s a lot of people here that are obviously curious, it’s kind of like an eclipse,” Cohen said. “I just want to make sure that people are aware that the city has notified the state and that we will notify people if there’s any kind of health issues.”
With similar situations occurring in recent years within Boston Harbor, McHugh emphasized how they are familiar with dealing with these situations. And, he stressed, “it’s not a water quality issue.”
“It was an accident with a net that tore open because they were lifting the catch,” he said. “These fish were crushed because they were all compacted in the net.”
The Department of Marine Fisheries did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday afternoon.