SALEM — Everyone uses different words to describe Kate Fox, but they all reflect the same feeling: One of complete respect.
Fox, a “tourism provocateur” and “trendsetter” as executive director of Destination Salem, recently transitioned to head up the state’s tourism division after nearly 20 years driving Salem’s tourism bureau to new heights.
Her impact on Salem was celebrated by city officials, business and organization leaders on June 19 for a send-off as she departed to lead the Office of Travel and Tourism. Speaking this week, many who worked alongside Fox described her impact on the Witch City as one of the most critical in the past two decades.
“When I started with Destination Salem, it was 2008,” said Stacia Cooper, the organization’s interim director. “Kate was working by herself up on the third floor of City Hall, and Kim (Driscoll) had just brought her in. Kim had wanted to revitalize tourism in the city of Salem, and Kate had already been a trendsetter.”
Fox’s departure comes as Driscoll, now lieutenant governor, effectively brings her on the Healey-Driscoll administration, like she did in her first term as mayor of Salem.
It seemed like a natural transition, Fox recently suggested.
“I’ve had the great opportunity through my tenure at Destination Salem to work both with the Massachusetts Office of Travel and Tourism and the regional tourism councils and have been involved in the various marketing efforts, including international groups and cruises, and working with visiting media,” Fox said. “It’s the ability to apply the knowledge I’ve learned on the local level to state-wide initiatives.”
Tina Jordan, longtime executive director of the Witch Museum, described Driscoll and Fox as a formidable team.
“I think it was the combination of a very wonderful mayor who had vision and recognized that tourism was an important economic engine to drive Salem forward,” Jordan said. “Having a very capable, astute, intelligent, open-to-new-ideas kind of person who grew Destination Salem from a single person to an institution we can all be proud of... it’s a combination of having two women with can-do spirit in the right place at the right time.”
Many who spoke about Fox said the work to turn Salem around — from its early-2000s budget crises to a nearly year-long functioning tourism draw — gave credit for the city’s success to the community itself. That falls on the businesses, as well as the organizations uniting them, several suggested — the Chamber of Commerce, Salem Main Streets, the Creative Collective, etc.
Cooper said the true impact of Fox’s work, however, was in relatively unseen ways, working to align different organizations like the Chamber of Commerce, Salem Main Streets and the Creative Collective.
“You had to surround yourself with the businesses that were invested in the city,” she said. “It was an annual meeting of Destination Salem, the first time I thought all the ships pointed in the same direction. It seemed like people were working in silos before then.
“Kate created this level of trust and integrity with running the organization, where the businesses hopped on board. From that moment on, it was a success,” Cooper continued. “It just seemed that there was an investment in the actual mission of the organization. There was a level of trust.”
Kylie Sullivan, executive director at Salem Main Streets, pointed to the growth of Destination Salem from a desk at City Hall to a separate office and information center with public bathrooms on the bustling corner of Congress and Derby streets, outside two of Salem’s largest downtown hotels.
“What Destination Salem has done successfully and has been really important for the community is...to be a primary point of communication,” Sullivan said. “The city does a great job sending out so many details and has the app now as well, but Destination Salem is really great for being on the front lines of everything you need to know about all the festivals — the things that are just as important to residents as visitors.”
John Andrews, executive director of the Creative Collective, said Salem is “in a pretty spectacular place due to the exceptional leadership, empathy, and wisdom of Kate Fox.”
“As a leader, friend, and collaborator, she has been a source of inspiration and motivation. Her significant contribution to the expansion of Creative Collective is undeniable,” Andrews said. “Her deep understanding of the crucial intersection between creativity, arts, culture, and tourism is a valuable asset that will be greatly appreciated by our state’s vibrant community of creators.”
Destination Salem is taking a slow and thorough approach to its search for a new executive director, according to Cooper.
It’s impossible to replace Fox, she said, and one focus as they look for a new leader is Salem’s 400th anniversary in 2026.
“Now it’s finding a leader to take...Destination Salem to a new level,” Jordan said. “We’re very blessed and are in a good position for the next decade or two to go forward and highlight all the special things to offer.”
As for what’s next for Fox — surprise, surprise — lots of travel and tourism.
“I’m really familiar with the state from the East Coast to the Connecticut River, and I have a basic knowledge beyond that,” Fox said. “A lot of people recognize Massachusetts for leaf peeping in the fall, county fairs, going to the beach and out on the water in the summer, or skiing in the western parts of the state in the winter.”
There are a lot of lesser known communities across the state that Fox hopes to now tap into.
“The Massachusetts Office of Travel and Tourism has already started an initiative with grant funding to six super-regions. The 16 regional tourism councils were asked to combine themselves into six super-regions, and they each received a $1 million grant,” Fox said. “I’m looking forward to doing more work around that.”
