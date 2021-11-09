DANVERS — The roar of chainsaws and thuds of a log splitter are testing the limits of the neighborhood peace along a stretch of Route 114 in Danvers in a dispute between residents of a condominium complex and the operators of a church that owns land next to them.
Town officials are awaiting the results of an engineering and regulatory study commissioned this summer after several years of complaints to the health department about what the Board of Health calls a “large-scale logging operation” at the former site of Great Rock Church at 352 Andover St.
The church still owns the land and building, which it has been using as a thrift store and more recently, to process firewood. Some of that firewood is used to heat their new church up the road, and some is sold.
But that site is next door to the Rose Court Condominiums, a 71-unit complex that went up several years before the logging started.
Residents there have filed complaints with the town for the past several years about noise from the chainsaws and log splitter used on the site, safety and, most recently, an apparent insect invasion they suspect came from some of the wood being stored on the church property.
Areas of the condo complex, including decks on the side closest to the wood pile, have been carpeted with gnat-like insects, photos provided to The Salem News show. The condo has also had to relocate a row of trees that were intended to cut down on noise and block the view of equipment, including a front-end loader, after the trees also became infested.
Town Manager Steve Bartha said the town has been involved in trying to mediate the situation.
But what the town can do is limited by a 71-year-old state law commonly referred to as the “Dover Amendment,” which exempts properties used for religious, educational and agricultural purposes from zoning regulations.
That law was enacted in response to efforts by a Roman Catholic order to open a religious school in the town of Dover, where town officials had denied permits for such a use. It was later broadened to include the other protected uses — and is a frequent source of litigation for communities, according to information from the Massachusetts Municipal Association.
The law does allow cities and towns to enforce health, safety and environmental regulations. That is what the review by Weston and Samson will be looking at, Bartha said.
At its meeting in August, the Board of Health and health director Ade Solarin discussed a series of recent visits to the site that, in their view, validated the neighbors’ complaints of insects, noise, fire hazards and no adequate setup for commercial activity. A year earlier, the town had borrowed a noise meter to measure decibel levels in the area and also found that they exceeded limits under state law, according to meeting minutes.
Mat Nadworny, a home improvement contractor who is also the pastor of the nondenominational Bible church, acknowledged the dispute but blames residents of the complex and said “they’re trying to shut us down.”
“This has been an ongoing issue since they built those condos next to our church building,” Nadworny said.
The original location of the church had been in use since 1989 under several names, according to property records.
The condos were built in 2011, at the former site of a restaurant.
Nadworny acknowledged that the firewood operation — the source of the ongoing complaints — has only existed since the church constructed its new, wood-heated building at 250 Andover St. in 2017. He said the church started processing and burning wood it had cleared from the new church site during construction, and has sold wood “off and on” for the past four years.
He said the proceeds from the sale of firewood, which he estimates at two to eight cords worth per week, go to support several churches, a school and a food program in Haiti. The wood is processed by men he says are volunteers.
Asked where the wood the church currently processes, uses and sells on its property comes from, Nadworny would not provide specifics, saying only that it was being donated by “local arborists” and people with downed trees. “It’s all local, right around here,” he said. “Some people appreciate what we’re doing.”
He disputes that the insects are coming from his wood. “There’s so many wetlands all around them,” Nadworny said. He also said complaints about the wood being in a wetlands buffer zone ultimately forced him to move closer to the property line. “They crammed us into one corner.”
He said he believes he’s made accommodations for the neighbors, such as limiting the days and hours firewood is processed. “Legally, we can cut 7 to 7, six days a week,” he told a reporter.
The Weston and Samson report is expected later this fall.
