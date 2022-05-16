IPSWICH — This year's Town Election has more to do with closing out Town Meeting business and paying for the schools than settling races between candidates for office.
Voters on Tuesday are due to finalize or reject two ballot questions stemming from passage of Articles 12 and 14 at Town Meeting last week. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the YMCA, 110 County Road. The ballot also includes three uncontested elections for moderator, Select Board and School Committee, where there are as many seats as there are candidates.
The second ballot question is anticipated to draw more interest, as it would approve a Proposition 2½ tax override to raise an extra $1.8 million to level-fund this year's school department budget. The corresponding article at Town Meeting, Article 12, passed with an 82% majority, 384 to 82, according to Town Clerk Amy Akell.
The measure has come before the town at a time when school districts across the state struggle to cover cost increases amid a sluggish economy, inflation and other disruptions to revenue during the COVID-19 pandemic. Several communities, including others in Essex County, have had to turn to Proposition 2½ overrides to cover school-related costs.
In this case, an extra $1.8 million is needed to pay for a "level services" budget, which covers the cost to operate without changes to programs, service cuts, or reductions in staff, according to the town Finance Committee's report for Town Meeting. As elsewhere, increased costs for salaries and benefits are straining the budget.
Passage of Question 2 would raise taxes by about 53 cents per $1,000 in property value, according to the report.
Question 1 on the ballot would allow Article 14 from Town Meeting to go forward and borrow $6 million to overhaul the aeration system at the Wastewater Treatment Plant.
With equipment past its useful life, the system is critical to the plant's biological process. Should the system fail, it would "result in raw sewerage discharges that would have catastrophic effects on the health of the river, neighboring bathing beaches, public health, and especially on the shellfish beds/clam flats that are so vital to both industry and commerce in the town of Ipswich," reads the summary in this year's Annual Town Meeting report.
Though it is a Proposition 2½ debt exclusion override, there is no immediate cost to taxpayers, since the costs will be borne by ratepayers, per the report. The article cleared Town Meeting by an overwhelming 222-to-6 margin, according to Akell.