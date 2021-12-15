SWAMPSCOTT — Just hours before voters at a Special Town Meeting were set to decide on authorizing the Select Board to enter negotiations with National Grid in a dispute over a series of easements the town took for the planned rail trail, the utility filed a lawsuit challenging that earlier decision.
The suit, which was filed Monday in Salem Superior Court, asks a judge to void the town’s taking of permanent and construction easements along a former rail bed owned by the utility for more than 50 years. The suit says the $100 the town paid as part of that taking was effectively no compensation at all.
But Town Administrator Sean Fitzgerald said he believes the vote Monday night will resolve the issue by authorizing the town to release the series of easements the town took in 2019, in exchange for a long-term lease with National Grid.
Fitzgerald said he hopes to have an agreement in place early next year. The lease terms will likely involve something along the lines of a 99-year lease at a nominal annual cost.
“It’s a little bit different type of real estate transaction but it’s how National Grid likes to do things, and it allows us to move forward,” Fitzgerald said on Tuesday.
The suit alleges the town was previously only authorized by Town Meeting voters to take a 10-foot-wide easement on land the utility has owned since 1965. Instead, however, some of the sections are many times larger, including one stretch near Paradise Road that is 111 feet. The total amount of land involved is approximately 7.6 acres.
The utility contends that the town’s payment of $100 for those easements amounts to no compensation at all, and puts the value of the easements at $1.43 million.
And, the utility alleges, a notice of intent filed with the town’s Conservation Commission in 2019 calls for a brook to be redirected — putting it on land that is presently being used for poles, electric transmission lines and other equipment that would have to be moved at “massive” expense lest it be left in the water or behind a fence.
The utility also says in court papers it has so far received “scant” information from the town about its final plans.
The utility also says the Select Board lacked authority to take the land, given the parameters of prior Town Meeting approvals.
Fitzgerald said he believes the utility’s issues will be resolved as a result of Monday’s Special Town Meeting vote and upcoming negotiations.
“We’re focused on helping improve pedestrian safety in a congested town,” Fitzgerald said. “We need safer routes to school and places where residents can walk. We anticipate it will all be worked out in early 2022.”
The town has been trying for nearly two decades to create a path along the former rail bed, which once was owned by the B&M Railroad. The railroad ended service along the line in 1959, and it was sold in several parcels to Massachusetts Electric six years later. In 2017, residents approved a proposal to move forward with the project.
