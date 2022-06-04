TOPSFIELD — Folks downtown, or out for a stroll along the rail trail, can now stop for a breather, charge their phone, get on the free wifi or just listen to the music at a new solar-powered bench the town has installed at the trailhead on South Main Street.
Workers were out last Friday to install the sleek-looking smart bench along with the equipment for it to play music. It offers wifi and a USB port for charging cell phones. The bench is made by SEEDiA, according to the town, and Topsfield is the first town in the region to have one.
The initiative is part of a series of revitalization efforts for the downtown area, including in a similar vein, a solar-powered streetlight that was installed as a pilot project in 2020.
The unique light was installed outside 32 South Main St. and has the solar panel wrapped around the top of the pole instead of a traditional flat panel box attached to the pole. It was designed by Speclines.
At the time, Town Administrator Kevin Harutunian said that, as far as he knew, it was the first ornamental-style solar-powered streetlight used in a downtown in the state. Officials also said solar lights were needed because of the lack of existing infrastructure for traditional streetlights downtown.