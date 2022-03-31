WENHAM — When Wenham residents gather for Town Meeting on Saturday, they will be asked to consider expanding the size of the town’s Select Board from three members to five.
The recommendation comes following a turbulent year for the board in 2021, as two of the three selectmen resigned in mid-January in the wake of sexual harassment complaints against then-Selectman John Clemenzi. The allegations initially surfaced in late 2020 and ultimately led to Clemenzi resigning Jan. 19. Chairman Jack Wilhelm, in an unexpected development, also resigned the same night. That left Gary Cheeseman the sole member of the board until a special election in April and the annual town election in May filled those two seats again.
Prior to the allegations coming to light, the town had already begun looking at expanding the board. A Special Town Meeting in October 2020 voted 118 to 26, to study possible expansion, explained Patrick Waddell, chairperson of the Town Government Study Committee.
“When under three members, it’s a lot of work. Actually, the prior Select Board had cited that this is so much work, that we needed two vice-chairmen and a chair, because it’s so much,” Waddell said. A one-member board “worked out. It worked, but there’s a lot of things one person can’t do, doesn’t have the authority to do.”
A recent vote from the Town Government Study Committee recommending the change wasn’t unanimous, however, noted Waddell, which he said demonstrates there are different opinions on whether the expansion is necessary. Four members of the committee supported the expansion, two backed a three-member board, and one abstained due to becoming town moderator, a conflict of interest when taking a vote.
On Saturday, a simple majority of Town Meeting voting in favor of Article 14 would require the current three-member Select Board to petition Beacon Hill for an expansion to five members, according to Waddell. If the state Legislature gave the request a green light, the town would then hold a ballot vote to finalize the matter. This could take up to a year. Elections to expand with three individual one-, two-, and three-year terms would also be held, though it’s unclear when that would need to take place.
But before Town Meeting can settle that issue, it must first consider rules allowing food trucks in two high-foot-traffic areas of town.
Article 13, submitted by attorney Ben Tymann on behalf of food truck operators eyeing Wenham, would create overlay districts around Gordon College and by Pingree Park, on the Hamilton line. Three food truck licenses could then be dealt by the Select Board or town administrator to operate from April through November, and those trucks would need further approval from the Board of Health before firing up any grills.
A 67% supermajority is needed for the issue to pass Town Meeting, according to Tymann.
“I set it with the idea of a pilot program in mind, because I’m cognizant of the fact that folks in Wenham... I’ve lived here for 20 years, and they can be resistant to changes,” he said. “I thought it was an appropriately low number. Alongside the fact that the overlay district itself is quite limited in its geographical size, I felt that would be a prudent way to start with this initiative.”
The proposal initially had a West Wenham zone as well, but the third area has been withdrawn following neighborhood opposition, according to Tymann.
“Wenham has a strong tradition of successful citizen petitions making positive change,” Tymann said, “and we hope that we’ll be able to win the sufficient support of voters at Town Meeting.”
Another matter before voters will be to increase dog license fees by $5 and add a line from state law curtailing fees for residents 70 years or older.
There are a total of 15 warrant articles on the agenda for Town Meeting, which will be held at the Buker Elementary School, 1 School St., at 1 p.m.
Hamilton to consider climate change resolution
Over in Hamilton, where Town Meeting gets underway Saturday morning, the warrant includes several in-house financial matters and cash for designing the Community House Centennial Square project and a master plan for Patton Park.
Hamilton’s meeting will end on an article to adopt a non-binding climate change resolution from the the Hamilton-Wenham Climate Action Team. Adopting the resolution would supercharge the town’s efforts with renewable energy, first by setting a goal of going net-zero on carbon emissions by 2040.
By adopting the resolution and backing the Climate Action Team, the two towns can do more resiliency projects by having access to more grants and resources, according to Hamilton Select Board member Darcyll Dale. A similar resolution is being discussed in Wenham, she said.
“Beverly and Salem have formed a regional climate group, and they’re the gold standard,” Dale said. “What we’re trying to do is get as close to that gold standard as we can. We’re not cities — these are small towns and a regional school district, but it’s big enough to make a regional group which would be able to apply for regional grants.”
At the same time, it’s hoped that the resolution could inspire residents to also take action of their own, according to Dale. One example is to add solar at home, which Dale said has been “life changing. I’d just like to see as many people as possible take those steps.”
“We’re hoping that people see the municipality and the region taking these steps,” she said, “and we hope it creates momentum for private citizens to take their own.”
Hamilton’s Town Meeting gets underway at 9 a.m. in the Hamilton-Wenham Regional High School Auditorium, 775 Bay Road. There are a total of 18 articles on the warrant.
Both towns will also hold elections on Thursday, April 7, with races for the Select Board in both towns — four candidates for two seats in Hamilton, and two candidates for one seat in Wenham — and three seats on the Hamilton-Wenham Regional School District Committee. Two Hamilton and five Wenham residents, among them one incumbent, are competing for those seats.
