WENHAM — Town residents took a big step toward expanding the Select Board by two members at Saturday's Annual Town Meeting, but a bid to test food trucks in Wenham for a year didn't muster enough support.
About 180 Wenham residents turned out for Town Meeting on Saturday, where voters tackled a series of money matters, tweaked a prior Harborlight Community Partners deal to build in Wenham, and overwhelmingly approved expanding the town's three-member Select Board to five.
That last vote will now trigger a petition to the state Legislature to approve the change, which if successful would trigger a ballot vote at next year's town election to give voters a final say in approving or denying the expansion of the board.
Efforts to bring the Select Board to five members date back to October 2020, when a Town Meeting vote, delayed by the pandemic, went 118 to 26 in favor of studying the issue. There was still some resistance evident as residents voted Saturday, however.
"Our population is only 3,500 once Gordon College is removed," said Harriet Davis, a member of the Town Government Study Committee who preferred staying at three Select Board members. "Ninety-four percent of towns our size have a three-person board."
That's in part because shifting the number of Select Board members also generally shifts the powers of government, as more duties get taken on by the town administrator and their department, according to Davis.
"It's inappropriate to attempt to change our government structure as we hire a new town administrator," she said.
There wasn't much in the way of opposition from that point forward. Debate mostly focused on how to make the change — more specifically, whether new board members should be elected alongside the ballot vote in a year, or if two ballot votes were necessary.
Gary Cheeseman, a current member of the Select Board, argued that could lead to confusion and manipulation when one seat is guaranteed to be elected and two are only elected if the ballot issue also passes.
"We could have a special election in there," Cheeseman said. "I don't want to see an election where candidates are running for 'maybe' seats, and candidates are running for 'assured' seats."
Patrick Waddell, who led the study committee, cautioned against special elections.
"Wenham typically doesn't like specials," he said. "We don't like Special Town Meeting. We don't like special elections, and there's a cost associated with that, which goes straight to your pocket."
Ultimately, Town Meeting voted to hold a special election to elect two new Select Board members 64 to 90 days after the ballot measure passes. The 64-day minimum constitutes the fastest ballots can be set and printed under state law, according to municipal law attorney Lauren Goldberg, who aided in the meeting as legal counsel. That would put a special election somewhere around late June and early July 2023.
Residents on Saturday also soundly rejected a citizen's petition to set up two food truck zones in Wenham — one around Gordon College, and another on the Hamilton town line by Pingree Park. Close to two thirds of the town voted against it, while it needed two-thirds approval to pass.
Meridian Road resident Jennifer Carr said the effort was worth trying since it constituted a "small pilot program."
"A lot of the issues I've heard about in the meeting about noise, smell and traffic, it doesn't happen," Carr said. "Think about your kids, who want to go out and eat. This is a perfect place for them to go down to Pingree Park, spend five bucks, get a meal, and stand out in the sun. We should be encouraging that type of thing, not voting against it."
But that's ultimately what Town Meeting chose to do, in part led by a unanimous 4-0 recommendation against the proposal from Wenham's Planning Board.
"It'd be wonderful to have a new revenue stream in our community, where we're so tight every year on both our town and school budgets. Some thinking outside the box on a new service would be wonderful," said Burnham Road resident Mary Beth Ting. "But having the unanimous recommendation from the Planning Board is very concerning to me."
Ken Whittaker, of Enon Road, illustrated that the proposal still had "so many questions, no answers." The issue was later amended so it would expire one year and 30 days from Town Meeting, which complicated the issue further.
"We're talking about maybe repealing it a year later," Whittaker said. "We need to take a look at the process, what we're doing here. ... I just suggest we take the time and study this and understand exactly what we're voting here."