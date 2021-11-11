IPSWICH — Five years after the town's Select Board rejected a request to use Bialek Park as the site of a new elementary school in Ipswich, the School Committee will try again.
But School Committee members are already facing questions about a perceived lack of transparency from some members of the public, including several who spoke at last week's meeting — and even among themselves.
A joint session of the Select Board and School Committee is scheduled for Tuesday evening at 7:30 p.m. in Town Hall to discuss whether the town is willing to use the site, a 14-acre park just outside of downtown, as a potential site for a new elementary school. The meeting will be accessible via Zoom as well.
The Select Board is also planning another public hearing on Dec. 6.
Superintendent Brian Blake told School Committee members last Thursday that he wants to avoid what happened in 2018, when voters rejected a proposed new elementary school on the site of the Doyon School that would have served the entire town.
He also said he is concerned that the town's options are shrinking with each new development in town.
School Committee chair Charles "Chubb" Whitten told the committee that before the school department proceeds with gathering public input and developing plans for a new school to present to the Massachusetts School Building Authority, it wants to know whether Bialek Park is even feasible.
If the Select Board isn't willing to consider "releasing" the park, Whitten and Blake said, it would make little sense to go further with the process of preparing a proposal for the MSBA, which provides financial assistance to communities building or renovating schools.
Whitten said one thing that is different now than in 2016 and 2018 is that the town has access to the site of the current central fire station for replacement open space after the town approved a new public safety complex.
In order to use the park for a school, the town would have to file for special legislation under the state constitution's Article 97, which protects open space, and the state would require the town to replace the open space elsewhere.
School Committee member Hugh O'Flynn suggested that with likely opposition from neighbors to any one site the committee chooses, "I think we should pick a spot and build our plan around it."
Others, however, said they were concerned that at least to the public, it already appeared the committee had decided on Bialek.
"People feel blindsided," said School Committee member Emily Cannon at the meeting. "They feel like this was less than transparent to move forward in this way."
Cannon also said she isn't sure that the timeline offered by Whitten and Blake is realistic, given an April deadline to present a statement of interest to the MSBA but the need for a vote.
"There's a cart-horse issue here and I understand that, but I think the community is the most important piece here and they already feel mistrustful," said Cannon.
"We're at the very genesis of a new process," said Whitten, adding that a green light from the Select Board would then kick off public comment sessions.
Some prior opponents of the plan are vowing to fight it again, however.
"I cannot even believe we are doing this again," Maria Wolters told the committee during its Nov. 4 meeting.
Wolters was part of a group called "Save Bialek Park" that formed five years ago in opposition to the earlier proposal. Among the concerns she raised was drainage in the area, the capacity of the site to handle traffic, and whether the committee had already discussed whether to abandon the two-school system in favor of one larger school, an idea that wasn't popular during the prior effort to build a new school.
Wolters said she's already spoken to others who were part of the group five years ago and they're prepared to fight any proposal in court.
The joint session had originally been scheduled for Monday but was moved one day so that it could be the only item on the agenda that night, given the level of public interest in the discussion.
The meeting will be open to the public and will also be available to view on Zoom (the link is available on the town's website) and on Ipswich Community Access Media.