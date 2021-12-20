DANVERS — Town officials say homophobic graffiti was discovered Sunday at the softball field on Pickering Street, the latest in a string of similar incidents dating back to November.
The town also said, in an announcement, that officials will continue to document and investigate these incidents, but they will no longer release individual statements each time they occur, for fear that doing so only encourages more of the same behavior.
"Our fear is that the constant attention created by doing so is simply encouraging more of the same, which in some cases simply may be attention seeking and in others truly may be statements of hate intended to do harm," the announcement said.
