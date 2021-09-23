TOPSFIELD — Anyone attending the Topsfield Fair this year will have to wear a mask indoors.
The Topsfield Board of Health voted this week to mandate indoor mask use at the fair, which will run from Oct. 1-11.
The board defined indoors as “a location with a roof and walls covering 50% or more of the perimeter and is a location that is open to or accessible to members of the public.”
Topsfield Fair General Manager James O’Brien said in a press release that the mask mandate will be advertised on its website as well as on signs posted outside and inside the fairgrounds.
He said fairgoers will be encouraged to use the “hundreds” of hand-washing and hand-sanitizing stations throughout the fairgrounds. Anyone who is not feeling well should stay home, he said.
“Our goal is to always provide a safe and enjoyable atmosphere at the Topsfield Fair,” O’Brien said.
The Topsfield Fair was canceled last year for only the third time in its more than 200-year history, due to the pandemic. This year will be the 203rd Topsfield Fair.
For more information or to buy tickets, go to www.topsfieldfair.org.
