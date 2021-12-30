WENHAM — The town of Wenham’s insurance company paid $70,000 to a secretary to settle a sexual harassment complaint involving a former selectman, according to a copy of the settlement.
The town announced in November that it had reached a settlement with the employee, who had filed a complaint with the Massachusetts Commission Against Discrimination last year alleging sexual harassment by John Clemenzi and discrimination, retaliation and creating a hostile work environment against Clemenzi, fellow former Selectman Jack Wilhelm and the town. The initial announcement did not disclose the specific amount of the settlement.
The Salem News obtained a copy of the settlement, dated Oct. 19, through a request under the state’s public records law.
The town and the now-former officials, who both resigned during a meeting in January, admit no liability in the settlement. In addition, the employee waived any potential age discrimination complaint, something that was not among the initial claims in the MCAD complaint.
The incident that touched off months of controversy in the small town occurred in October, 2019, when the employee was bitten by her dog. Clemenzi allegedly sent the woman a text message suggesting that the woman had been involved in sexual activity at the time.
Clemenzi was one of three members of what was then called the board of selectmen at the time, along with Wilhelm and current chair Catherine Harrison, who returned to the board earlier this year.
After what both the employee and others in town, including Harrison, believed to be an inadequate response to the woman’s complaint, she went to the MCAD in the fall of 2020.
After the complaint became public knowledge, another woman who served on the town’s finance committee came forward to say that Clemenzi had kissed her, then touched and caressed her lower back, commenting sarcastically about the “Me Too” movement, during a social event.
Current board chair Harrison and vice-chair Gary Cheeseman said in November that the settlement had been reached through mediation.
The board members said in the statement that the town “maintains this type of behavior is unacceptable and has taken steps to ensure that there are viable consequences for the inappropriate actions of elected officials and staff.”
The town has been updating its sexual harassment policy, and voters also backed an amendment to the town charter to allow for a recall election.
The settlement was paid by the town’s insurer, Massachusetts Interlocal Insurance Agency. Town officials acknowledged in announcing the settlement that it will likely cause the town’s liability insurance premiums to rise.
