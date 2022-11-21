BEVERLY — A local brewery has been forced to change its name over a trademark issue.
Channel Marker Brewing, which has been in operation since 2017, announced this week that it will now be known as Coastal Mass Brewing.
Justin Negrotti, the brewery’s chief executive officer, said he and co-founders Jake Crandell and Tim Corcoran decided to change the name after an out-of-state brewery told them that it had trademarked the Channel Marker name for one of its beers.
Negrotti said he, Crandell and Corcoran did not seek a trademark when they opened Channel Marker Brewing five years ago, so it did not have legal rights to the name.
“We want back and forth over the last three to six months trying to find creative ways to co-exist, but at the end of the day the brewer really wanted us to change our name,” Negrotti said.
Negrotti declined to name the brewer, other than to say the company is located “in the southeastern region of the United States.” He said the conversations with the brewer were “amicable” and that no legal action was taken.
Coastal Mass distributes beers on the North Shore and has a taproom in the Porter Mill building on Rantoul Street in Beverly. It was voted one of the 10 best new breweries in the country in a poll by USA Today in 2019. The three co-founders are all from Beverly.
In a press release, Coastal Mass Brewing said only its name is changing; the ownership, staff, location, brewing process and beer will remain the same. Its logo will also remain the same, with the exception of the Coastal Mass name replacing Channel Marker.
Negrotti said the reaction to the new name, which the brewery has trademarked, has been favorable.
“In a lot of ways it’s a good thing because it forced us to take the necessary steps to own our name going forward,” he said. “In some ways I kind of chuckle about it because we’re just about as small as we can be in terms of our size, but we made enough of an impression on the market that we raised an eyebrow by this other brewery that’s light years ahead of us and got noticed.”
Staff Writer Paul Leighton can be reached at 978-338-2535, by email at pleighton@salemnews.com, or on Twitter at @heardinbeverly.