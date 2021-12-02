BEVERLY — William Riley, a Salem police officer and head of the department’s officer union, had tears forming in his eyes as he left the Northshore Education Consortium Wednesday morning.
They were at the school to drop off some gifts bought with proceeds from selling custom patches and shirts sporting the Salem PD logo. But while there, they saw joy — often cathartic jumping for joy — from the gifts’ recipients at the ability to communicate with the aid of the donated technology.
“I don’t think any of us really realized the impact it would have for children with special needs. Once they came in, and we saw their faces...” Riley said, pausing. “Coming here today put a whole new level to what we’re doing, the needs these children have, and that we can do so much good. That families appreciate it is sort of overwhelming.”
{span}The Northshore Education Consortium, formed in 1975, operates four schools and three programs for nearly 500 special needs students from 54 districts. The consortium is based in Beverly but also has locations around the North Shore.{/span}
The officers delivered 11 sets of customized iPads, supporting software and hardware, and Salem police bags and patches to 11 children in need at the Consortium. The full array of gifts cost about $8,000 and came out of the department’s own fundraising efforts — most notably, WitchCityPolice.com, fundraising tables set up throughout the year, and a vending machine hawking shirts and patches in the department’s lobby on Margin Street.
The students receiving the iPads have severe communication needs. Many rely on the devices — often owned by the school — as their digital voice when they themselves can’t speak, according to Martha Krol, director of the Consortium’s Kevin O’Grady School on Sohier Road.
The iPads go by a better name at that point: “Talkers.”
“For some of our students, it’s their only voice,” she said. “They don’t have verbal output. They don’t speak. Some of our students have some verbal, but for the majority of students, this is their voice. We like to call them ‘talkers’ because that’s what it’s doing for them.”
Throughout Wednesday morning, the school brought the students to a board room to receive the gifts. A wall with handprints from each student and the words “THANK YOU!” was hung on a wall.
“Some of the kids that are getting these iPads are about to graduate,” said Sarah Rowe, a speech pathologist at the Consortium. “They’re at the end of their school career, and students are so anxious about what happens next.”
But so too are the families supporting the students at home.
“Some of these kids have devices they’ve used here through the school district, but when they leave the school district, they don’t have anything anymore,” Rowe said. “A number of parents have broken down in tears based on how they are moved.”
But really, it wouldn’t be possible without the police patches; rather, the far-flung community that has bought them up, according to police Sgt. Eric Gagnon, secretary and treasurer of the department’s superiors union.
“Last year, we started WitchCityPolice.com, which is where we sell our stuff online, and we’ve gotten a lot of support worldwide,” Gagnon said. “We’re shipping internationally all the time. It’s unbelievable.”
Police supporters around the world commonly trade and collect patches from different departments, with the farthest reaches becoming sewn pieces of pride. Many departments have walls, sometimes literally hallways, dedicated to displaying the patches.
For that, the department has been designing special patches each year. In addition to a well-publicized Pride-themed patch released in 2018, the department has seized on Halloween and done two Haunted Happenings-themed patches for 2020 and 2021.
The 2020 patch saw a limited run of 300 pieces sell out in 22 minutes. In 2021, 800 patches of Frankenstein’s hand holding a freshly bitten SPD shield were cleaned out in 2½ hours, according to Gagnon.
“The collectors love them, and it has been great for fundraising for us,” Gagnon said. “We get emails in July asking us when patches are going to be released. We pick a day, release it, and it goes crazy online.”
But not just online.
“Downtown was unbelievable this year,” Gagnon said. “Our table was constantly busy. I had to do two production orders in the middle of October to get things stocked back up.”
From there, the question became where to invest the money raised from the patches. Other opportunities are forming, but children with speech needs was close to Gagnon’s heart, he explained.
“My wife works with speech,” he said. “I always hear from her how much of a difference it makes when they actually have something to talk and interact with the world with. It helps them. It changes their life.”
The school receives financial donations frequently, sometimes for much larger than $8,000, according to Krol. But in this case, the donation was a life-altering gift given directly to the child.
“Donations of this magnitude — 11 iPads, with their cases, mounts, all these things — are few and far between,” Krol said. “We have friends of the Northshore Education Consortium that donate various amounts of money, various items at times, but to get a donation of this size... I don’t think this has happened for us before, especially before the holidays.”
