SALEM — A couple of decades from now, the city’s aging parking garage above the Witch City Mall may close for good as repairs become too costly. If that happens, close to a thousand cars will need somewhere else to park in a downtown that chokes on its traffic every summer and fall.
City planners are working to address that eventuality, as well as the changing trends in transportation that are moving toward more electric vehicles and even autonomous vehicles.
The City Council voted last week to spend $90,000 to study the future of “public parking in downtown Salem.”
The cash will “fund the analysis of our parking, pre-COVID,” said Ward 1 Councilor Bob McCarthy, who leads the council’s finance committee that reviewed the proposal. “The firm is going to utilize utilization curves in our parking garages and surface parking lots to determine the projected future need for parking, where parking should be located due to utilization.”
The pairing of two surface parking lots between Church and Federal streets, and the Museum Place Garage that overlooks them, is one example of how downtown parking could shift drastically in the coming decades. For years, officials have sunk major resources into the garage’s elevators and stairwells to extend its life, knowing that eventually the maintenance needs would outpace the city’s ability to pay for them.
“That parking garage probably won’t be worth spending money to maintain at some point,” said city planning director Tom Daniel. “If one imagines at some point that that parking garage with 920 spaces approximately comes down, where do those 920 vehicles go? One thought is something might happen on the Church Street lot that interfaces with that.”
There’s some history there, which Councilor-at-Large Conrad Prosniewski shared with his colleagues.
“About 25 years ago, the Peabody Essex Museum made an agreement with the city to donate $300,000 to build a second deck onto the Church Street lot,” he said. “I don’t know if you folks are aware of if that money still exists.”
The City Council voted in 1997 to accept the money on the request of then-Mayor Neil Harrington, according to Prosniewski. The vote was 11 councilors to none.
“We’re looking at developmental opportunities, and having that little bit of extra money available gives us a kickstart to getting some stuff done,” Prosniewski said. “You may want to take a look at where that stands, if that money was ever donated.”
But not everybody was on board with the new spending. That included Ward 4 Councilor Leveille “Lev” McClain, who was one of three councilors to vote against funding the study.
“Listening to your explanation of the goals of this study, it to me seems very conceptual and strategic in nature,” McClain said. “I’m curious how this differs from what we would accomplish by composing an interdisciplinary team of our engineering department and traffic department, and planning, and critically our Redevelopment Authority, who I think would be pretty vested and have purview over this.”
City traffic and parking planner Dave Kucharsky, who presented the request alongside Daniel, said Salem does “have some of this data, but as you know, ... we’re focused on a lot of immediate things.”
“I, frankly, don’t think we need to spend the money to have someone come in to tell us how this works from the outside,” McClain said, in a later meeting. “This is work we can and should do in-house.”
Ultimately, councilors Domingo Dominguez and Andy Varela concurred and voted against the measure as well. Ward 5 Councilor Jeff Cohen voted “present.” The final vote passed 7-3.
Visit bit.ly/3CGBkEQ for more coverage from this meeting.
