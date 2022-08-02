MARBLEHEAD — Mulch fires at the Marblehead Transfer Station are not uncommon. Fire Chief Jason Gilliland said it happens a couple of times a year.
But the one that broke out on Monday afternoon was anything but common. Gilliland said three separate fires at the facility on Woodfin Terrace spread to within 50 yards of nearby homes and generated heat so intense that it broke several panes of glass at a neighboring industrial park.
Gilliland said the fire was eventually contained and no one was hurt.
“The firefighters worked their tails off for something that big,” he said.
What made the fire so unusual, Gilliland said, is that three separate piles were on fire. The transfer station separates yard waste into piles of grass and leaf clippings, brush, and wood chips, and all three piles were on fire when firefighters arrived after getting a call at about 4:30 p.m.
“I’m not going so far as to say it was intentional, but it’s pretty strange to have three separate fires going on arrival like that,” he said.
The bulk of the fire was in the brush pile, which Gilliland said was about 200 yards long. The chief said the main concern was protecting the neighborhood on Arnold Terrace that backs up to the transfer station as well as the industrial buildings on Tioga Way. He said the fire was so hot it got off the paved area where the piles were located and traveled down to the grass and was running toward Arnold Terrace.
“That obviously was a huge concern,” he said.
Marblehead firefighters, with help from Peabody firefighters, managed to contain the spread. Because mulch fires are tightly packed and keep burning, Gilliland said he and the town’s health director, Andrew Petty, made the joint decision to call in Mayer Tree Service to use their excavators and front-end loaders to place the burning debris into a tub grinder to extinguish the fire.
Gilliland said the grinder was able to grind up about three-quarters of the debris before the heat caused the machine to stop working. That left a few remaining small piles, which firefighters continued to soak with water.
Firefighters remained on the scene overnight and continued to hose down a few smoldering areas on Tuesday morning. Gilliland said the transfer station was closed on Tuesday so firefighters could complete the cleanup.
