SALEM — The long-delayed trial of a New Hampshire man charged in a 2017 days-long rampage that left a young Salem man dead and three women hurt has been postponed until next spring.
Brian Brito, 27, had been scheduled to stand trial Dec. 5, but last week, his lawyer, John Cunha, asked a judge to postpone the trial until next year, when an expert witness would be available.
Brito is now scheduled to stand trial May 15 in the shooting death of Mohammedreza “Sina” Zangiband, 24, on March 27, 2017, the rape and robbery of a North Andover convenience store clerk later the same night, and the shootings of two women in Lawrence on March 25, 2017.
Zangiband, who was studying to be a pilot, was delivering food in Lynn when, a witness told police, Brito blocked his car and then shot him. Brito, who was living in Manchester, New Hampshire, at the time, then made his way to North Andover, where he waited until a female clerk was closing the Richdale on Chickering Road, then went in and raped and robbed her — and mentioned the earlier shooting.
Investigators later linked a gun found on Brito when he was stopped in Peabody to the shootings in Lawrence on March 25.
Cunha, who plans to mount a so-called “insanity” defense, told the court in a motion that he recently learned his expert witness will be testifying in Florida and then will be out of the country at the time the trial was scheduled for December.
Prosecutors plan to present evidence and testimony from their own expert that Brito was criminally responsible at the time of the crimes.
His trial, which will take place more than five years after the original crimes, has been delayed in part due to questions about his competency to stand trial, changes in the lawyers representing him, and the pandemic.
