SALEM — The trial for a pair of men tied to the white supremacist “Patriot Front” was postponed until Jan. 4, amid a disagreement over whether prosecutors can introduce evidence that one of the men was arrested again on similar charges last December.
Kyle Morelli, a former Salem resident, and Alex Beilman, of Meridien, Connecticut, both 28, had been scheduled to stand trial Thursday on vandalism charges that were filed after a Salem police officer spotted the two at the Salem MBTA depot in July 2021.
Prosecutor Mark Hintlian filed a motion asking that he be allowed to present evidence of a subsequent arrest on Beilman for a similar incident last December in Canton, where police charged him with putting a sticker with the Patriot Front web address and a slogan on a utility box near a cemetery.
Hintlian told Salem District Court Judge Jean Curran that he wanted to call a Canton police officer as a witness to help him establish that the incident (which Beilman has denied) was part of a pattern of conduct.
But Beilman’s lawyer, Francis Doran, was opposed to the potential testimony and called into question the strength of the Canton case — in which, he argues, police relied on the Salem charges to help establish probable cause.
Curran agreed with Doran’s argument that the still photos showing the Canton suspect getting into a van registered to Beilman were not clear enough to identify the Connecticut man. She also suggested that the incidents were dissimilar enough — spray paint and stencils in the Salem case, and a sticker in the Canton case. (Salem police had confiscated stencils and paint after the two men were arrested).
Hintlian had argued that police in Canton had also viewed convenience store security video and compared the image they saw to that on Beilman’s Connecticut firearms permit.
Curran denied the prosecutor’s request to use the Canton arrest, but said she would be willing to reconsider that ruling if prosecutors can develop more evidence.
The issue also had an effect on the case against Morelli, whose attorney argued that the introduction of additional evidence against Beilman might lead to him asking for a separate trial for his client.
Both men deny they were responsible for red paint that police believe they had started to spray over a stencil on a bridge abutment at the MBTA station on Bridge Street on July 10, 2021.
The case is one of a handful of similar vandalism cases around Massachusetts involving the group, which is an offshoot of the organization that organized the deadly Charlottesville, Virginia, “Unite the Right” rally in 2017. The group espouses its belief that the United States is a white “ethnostate” that “belongs” to those of European ancestry.
Its members usually wear white neck gaiters, blue shirts and khakis during public appearances, making them difficult to identify.
