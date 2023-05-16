SALEM — The long-awaited trial connected to a 2017 crime spree that left one man dead and three women seriously injured began Monday with jury selection and opening statements scheduled for next Monday, May 22.
The trial of Brian Brito, charged with 12 counts from two indictments, opened Monday morning with jury selection expected to take at least three days.
Brito faces seven charges tied to two crimes committed on March 27, 2017: The shooting death of Mohammedreza “Sina” Zangiband, a Salem man who was 24 when he was killed while delivering food in Lynn, and the sexual assault of a North Andover convenience store clerk later that day. He also faces five charges tied to the shootings of two women in Lawrence just two days earlier on March 25, 2017.
On Monday, Judge Jeffrey Karp gave a summary of the crimes Brito is accused of committing. While outlining that the charges are alleged by “the Commonwealth,” he clarified that Brito admitted to committing the acts — and that the jurors will need to decide whether he was “legally insane” at the time.
“Mr. Brito doesn’t deny committing these acts, but he pled not guilty based on the so-called ‘insanity defense,’” Karp said. “The burden will be on the Commonwealth to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Mr. Brito wasn’t suffering from a mental disease or defect, or if he was, Mr. Brito appreciated the wrongfulness of his conduct and was able conform his conduct to the requirements of the law.”
Karp explained that on the first incident (on March 25), the state alleges Brito was driving a vehicle in Lawrence when he pulled up to a car stopped on Berkeley Street and shot a handgun from his vehicle into the other car, striking one woman in the head and another in her thigh. Both survived, although the woman shot in the head was flown by medical helicopter to an area hospital for life-saving treatment.
Two days later on March 27, Karp said the state alleges that Brito “stopped his car in the middle of a road in Lynn, boxing in a car driven by ... Zangiband. Mr. Brito approached the automobile, approached the driver-side front window of the car, and shot Mr. Zangiband four times with a semiautomatic handgun, killing him.”
Five hours later, Brito allegedly drove to a convenience store in North Andover. Holding a firearm and wearing a black mask, he forced a female clerk into the store’s back room and sexually assaulted her. He also stole money and scratch tickets prior to leaving.
Brito is being tried on 12 counts from two indictments:
- Murder, tied to the incident in Lynn
- Two counts of aggravated rape, tied to North Andover;
- Armed kidnapping with sexual assault, tied to North Andover
- Armed and masked robbery, tied to North Andover
- Two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, causing serious bodily injury, tied to Lawrence
- Two counts of armed assault to Murder, tied to Lawrence
- Two counts of carrying a firearm without a license (one tied to Lynn, the other to Lawrence)
- Possessing ammunition without an FID card, tied to the incident in Lynn
By the time the court recessed for lunch Monday, it had moved through 17 possible jurors, only selecting a couple and excusing several others as they discussed their beliefs about an insanity defense, gun rights, and difficulty handling some of the evidence to be discussed in court.
“Based on what you explained about the case, I just felt like I’ve probably come to my conclusion,” one person who was then excused said. “I don’t believe in an insanity plea.”
Another person who was swiftly dismissed by Karp said they “believe the insanity plea is a ‘cop out’ deal. I believe you’re responsible, even if you were insane that day. There were things that led up to it.”
Several prospective jurors were dismissed by Karp after raising concerns over whether they could discuss matters of sexual assault with other jurors. Some said they were victims of sexual assault themselves, while others said close family or friends had been victims at some point. A couple said all three.
“Hearing what you explained, my immediate reaction is to form an opinion — specifically the part about the rape,” another person said before being excused by Karp. “That really hits close to home. I know multiple people who have experienced that.”
