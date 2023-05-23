SALEM — The long delayed trial on a violent crime spree in 2017 opened Monday in Salem Superior Court, setting the stage with graphic opening statements and plans to bring jurors to at least one of the crime scenes before both sides are expected to rest their case in early June.
Brian Brito, who will turn 28 in a few days, has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to incidents that took place across three North Shore and Merrimack Valley communities in March 2017. That included a shooting that killed one man in Lynn on March 27, another injuring two women in Lawrence on March 25, and a sexual assault at a convenience store in North Andover just hours after the shooting in Lynn.
Opening statements offered some graphic details into the crimes. The statement from prosecutors opened on the ordeal experienced by a North Andover convenience store clerk who was twice raped by Brito, prosecutors alleged.
“’Don’t call police for an hour.’ Those were the words Brian Brito had for (the victim of the assault) while leaving her tied up, naked,” said Assistant District Attorney Jessica Strasnick, refuting the insanity defense. “It was March 27, 2017, a little before 10 o’clock at night.”
That incident was the last of the three Brito is on trial for. He is accused of killing a 24-year-old Salem man earlier that day, as well as opening fire on a car in Lawrence two days earlier.
“I ask, as you listen to the evidence and see the exhibits, you use your common sense and life experiences,” Strasnick said. “Pay attention to the detail, even the really little detail. Listen carefully to the defendant’s words, what he said. Think carefully of the actions and decisions he made on March 25 and March 27 — especially when hearing the testimony of those who actually interacted with him at that time.”
Defense attorney John “Jack” Cunha, in his opening statement, argued there was much more to Brito’s actions than what was happening in March. Growing up with a “somewhat turbulent” childhood involving an emotionally abusive father, Cunha said his client “had a few bumps in the road” after high school.
Signs of schizophrenia began to present themselves in time, and multiple diagnoses would eventually follow, Cunha explained. That history included an accusation that a college roommate was contaminating his hair products with bodily fluids while attending Syracuse University. The incident would cost Brito his college career, as he was ultimately suspended and had his scholarship revoked.
“As Ms. Strasnick said, we don’t say these things to shock you,” Cunha said. “These are the ways it is. He accused the roommate of ejaculating into his soap container and the conditioner he used on his hair. He was furious with this roommate, with these actions, and he was threatening him physically.
“In May of 2014, he was still delusional,” Cunha continued. “President Obama was ‘sending him a special check’ — money, and he wasn’t getting it. It wasn’t arriving in the mail, so he took a baseball bat when the mail arrived one day and started hitting the mail truck.”
The driver of the truck, according to Brito’s explanation, was “telling (Brito) telepathically that he had stolen the check that was intended for Mr. Brito.”
The charges in that incident were dismissed due to hospitalization, while another incident connected to a lapse in medication in 2016 saw Brito telling area hospital staff that his mother “needed to go” because she was “giving negative energy,” Cunha explained. Brito was experiencing “command hallucinations” at the time. “There were events in his life that led him to believe he was a God.” Cunha also said Brito had experienced religious delusions “about the holy spirit or devil.”
The victims on March 25 and 27 were all unknown to Brito, Cunha said. and in the days following the crime spree, while at the Middleton Jail, Brito was complaining of “hearing voices” after stopping taking his medication.
“After all the evidence, the just verdict in this case is not guilty by reasons of lack of criminal responsibility,” Cunha said.
2017 murder is initial focus
Seven witnesses were called in the opening day of the trial, all of which were related to the murder of Mohammedreza “Sina” Zangiband, a 24-year-old Salem man who was a delivery driver for Atha’s Famous Roast Beef, Pizza and Subs in Lynn in 2017.
Video showed in court depicted Zangiband picking up his final orders to be delivered, and the vehicle he was driving — moving slowly — leaving Atha’s at about 5:48 p.m. on March 27, 2017. A vehicle police say belonged to Brito slowly drove opposite Zangiband as he left the parking lot, after which it turned around and gave chase, video showed.
Not far from that scene, both vehicles could be seen in two instances of security camera footage filmed from Bowler Street, where the shooting occurred. In one video, a vehicle said to be Brito’s was seen attempting to pass Zangiband. In a second angle further down the road, Brito’s vehicle stopped, a person exited, and after a few seconds, they got back in before fleeing the area at a high rate of speed.
In that incident, witnesses testified, Brito boxed Zangiband in, got out, approached Zangiband’s vehicle from the driver side and fired four to five rounds into the vehicle, striking Zangiband in the head and killing him.
Zangiband’s blood-stained clothing was shown in court, as was the blood-spattered receipt for one of the orders he was delivering at the time, and an insulated bag commonly used by delivery drivers to keep food warm.
Jeffrey Trahant, a Lynn police officer who currently serves as a resource officer at Pickering Middle School in Lynn, was among the first officers at the scene. He recalled seeing Zangiband hunched over in his car with “a gunshot wound to the head and face area.”
Marvin Abea, a 30-year-old Lynn resident, was a close friend of Zangiband’s and another employee at Atha’s who testified Monday. He recalled seeing Zangiband leave, and then soon after, getting calls from customers complaining about their orders not arriving.
“They were calling to say the food wasn’t delivered. Sina took the deliveries,” Abea said. “He didn’t answer the phone. Then, I looked at the addresses, tried to follow the roads, and the road was closed. That’s when I found out what happened.”
