SALEM — Megan Riccardi’s first term as a city councilor ended when her second term began in January, but she’ll be back in court on April Fool’s Day as an appeal of the trial for 2019’s Ward 6 election gets its day in court.
City election officials, Riccardi, and her opponent Jerry Ryan will appear in Massachusetts Appeals Court on Friday, April 1, as the court hears Ryan’s appeal of a Superior Court decision issued in early 2020 to certify Riccardi the winner of her now-completed first term in office.
The debate, as outlined by Ryan’s attorney Mary-Ellen Manning in her legal brief, hinges on Riccardi’s one-vote win over Ryan in 2019 and efforts that election officials and the Superior Court could have taken, but didn’t, to declare the election a tie and order a new election. It disputes the outcome, with three avenues for which Ryan and Manning argue the city — and later Judge John Lu — should have called for a new election.
Those include, per Manning’s brief: Ulises Escalera, a Jerry Ryan voter who wasn’t given a ballot as polls closed on Election Day due to lack of valid identification; a series of absentee ballots the city allowed but shouldn’t have; and a set of absentee ballots that were rejected and not known to Ryan’s legal team until mid-way through the trial. Each of the individual scenarios had the power to require, and should have triggered, a new election in Ward 6, the appeal argues.
Manning and City Solicitor Beth Rennard didn’t respond to requests for comment for this story. Riccardi declined to comment.
Manning argues, in her filing — now with Riccardi’s first term complete — that the point of the appeal is to ensure the mistakes the appeal identifies aren’t repeated in the future.
“There were sufficient irregularities that a new election should have been held or appellant declared the victor,” she wrote. “Because the irregularities arose out of misguided city policy, the mistakes made in this election are capable of being repeated, requiring intervention from this court to order the city to refrain from engaging in the unlawful absentee ballot processing and voter identification procedures.”
Due to “significant and irreparable irregularities” in the 2019 election, its outcome is in doubt, Manning argued, and the “will of the voters is impossible to determine.”
“The conduct that led to irregularities in the election and the recount are of such a nature that they are likely to be repeated due to the policies of the city stubbornly ignoring election law as well as the rights of voters,” Manning’s brief reads.
“The election should be voided, a new election should be ordered, and strict guidelines should be set out for the city of Salem to follow regarding the processing of absentee ballots, the handling of recounts, and the process for determining whether a voter needs to produce identification, and what identification is sufficient,” Manning’s brief, filed last May, concludes.
The city, meanwhile, in a legal brief last fall, argued that the case is moot given that Riccardi was sworn in and had served out most of the term (by that time).
Even further, the response highlights how new laws took effect on Jan. 1, 2020, governing how the state handles automatic voter registration, the system through which Escalera was registered to vote. Escalera, an American citizen from Puerto Rico who came to the U.S. after being displaced by Hurricane Maria, was registered to vote while applying for benefits at the state’s Department of Transitional Assistance.
“The plaintiff’s appeal has been rendered moot as a result of the swearing-in of Ms. Riccardi and the near completion of her two-year term of office, as well as material changes in the law, such that there is no live controversy before this court,” the city’s Oct. 4 brief read. “Because this case is not one that falls into the category of issues capable of repetition yet evading review, the claims are heavily dependent on the specific facts of this case, and are unlikely or unable to arise again, the appeal must be dismissed.”
The city’s response also addresses “misleading accusations” from Manning regarding city officials’ handling of absentee ballots.
“These mischaracterizations, uttered repeatedly throughout the trial, soundly rejected outright by the trial judge, and now argued again in this appeal, constitute a deliberate attempt to mislead the court and impugn the integrity of the city’s election officials and attorneys, and should not be condoned,” the city’s response reads.
“There was no tampering, curing, misconduct, or illegality in the handling of election materials in this case,” the brief reads, “and (Manning’s) continued misunderstanding of the law or mischaracterization of the fact in her accusations necessitate admonition.”
On April 1, at 9:30 a.m. in the John Adams Courthouse in Boston, both sides will have time to argue the case, after which the court will draft and issue a decision later in the year.
