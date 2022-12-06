WOBURN — When Jeury Batista of Salem and his girlfriend Danielle Lauritzen of Salisbury went to Malden one evening 3 1/2 years ago to meet two of Lauritzen’s high school acquaintances, their plan was to purchase marijuana, a prosecutor said.
Batista, 23, a Salem High School graduate who was attending North Shore Community College, planned to pay $2,000 for the marijuana, what prosecutor Joseph Gentile said was a good price.
By the end of the night, Batista would be dead, and the two men he and Lauritzen went to meet — Yahia “Ya Ya” Mastouri and Josue Espada, would be making plans to flee, Gentile said. Prosecutors have called it a drug deal that soured.
But if that was the case, what happened to the $2,000, asked Joseph Simons, Mastouri’s attorney, during opening statements in Middlesex Superior Court Monday afternoon.
“Why would you go to all that trouble and not get any money?” Simons asked the jury. Simons suggested that it was Batista who was planning to rob Mastouri and Estrada that night — and who ended up being shot with what Simons suggested was his own gun during a struggle.
Mastouri, now 21, is charged with first-degree murder, as well as assault and battery, firearms and drug conspiracy charges. Espada, 22, is charged with drug conspiracy and being an accessory after the fact. Both were living in Malden at the time of the shooting.
Batista was shot and killed inside Lauritzen’s car on the evening of March 2, 2019, after a series of messages between Lauritzen, Espada and Mastouri.
Gentile told jurors that Lauritzen had attended Malden High School with Espada and Mastouri, but hadn’t heard from them much since leaving Malden. She had bought marijuana from them in the past.
But then she got a Snapchat message from Espada asking if “her guy” was interested in buying some marijuana for a good price, Gentile said. After some back and forth, they agreed on a price of $2,000 for two pounds.
Gentile said once Batista got there, and Mastouri and Espada got in the back seat, he became suspicious. At one point he even claimed that he had no cash on him and had Lauritzen drive to an ATM — only to admit he’d lied.
The group then went to the rear of the Bowdoin Street public housing development, near Malden Catholic High School, where Lauritzen was directed to drive behind the complex. Lauritzen is expected to tell jurors that Mastouri punched Batista in the head.
Batista got out of the car, then got back in. That’s when, Lauritzen told police, she noticed Mastouri pointing a gun at Batista, then heard it go off.
A bullet had entered through his arm, into his chest cavity and then came to rest on the other side of his body. He was later taken to Melrose-Wakefield Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Mastouri and Espada were found and arrested two months later in Los Angeles, where they had been living under assumed names.
Simons, who represents Mastouri, told jurors that Lauritzen’s account has shifted over time — and that the evidence points to Batista bringing the gun, Mastouri gaining control over it during a struggle and then accidentally shooting Batista.
Lauritzen, Simons suggested, is key to the prosecution’s entire case — and he told jurors that her credibility is questionable. “I suspect the story Danielle tells you will not make any sense,” Simons told the jury.
The reason the pair fled, Simons said, was simple panic. When they ran at first, they had no idea anyone had died — not until seeing a news report late that night. “They’re 18-year-old kids at the time ... they were trying to figure out what to do.”
Espada’s attorney, Jeanne Earley, told jurors that her client was nothing more than a “foolish, scared teenager with bad judgment,” who only ran because he was trying to save himself, not an accessory to a murder.
“I’m asking you to listen for evidence, because you’re not going to find it,” Earley told the jury.
The trial, Judge David Deakin told the jury, is expected to last two to three weeks.
