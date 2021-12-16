SWAMPSCOTT — The lawyer for a Lynn man, one of three found passed out inside a Subaru stopped at a traffic light in Swampscott 2½ years ago, says the AR-15 style rifle and high-capacity ammunition clip found in the back were not his.
Alexander Suffreti “could have just walked away,” his attorney, Amy Sixt, told a Salem Superior Court jury in her opening statement on Wednesday in Suffreti’s trial on firearms charges.
Instead, Sixt told the jury, Suffreti, 25, not only stayed at the scene while waiting for a ride — he acknowledged that the blue backpack where the clip was found was his, just before police told him about what they’d found inside.
Prosecutor A.J. Camelio told jurors that on the morning of July 28, 2019, Swampscott police received multiple calls about a traffic jam at the unlikely hour of 6 a.m. on Paradise Road.
The cause: A Subaru that had been sitting at a light through several cycles. All three occupants were passed out.
After police arrested the driver on a drunken driving charge and another passenger on a warrant for failing to perform jury duty, they arranged to tow the vehicle, Camelio told the jury. Prior to that, however, they conducted an inventory of the passenger compartment and trunk.
In the rear — amid bags of children’s clothing and other kids’ items — was a jacket wrapped around parts of what turned out to be the AR-15 style rifle. Next to it was a backpack, which turned out to contain the high-capacity clip that fit the rifle.
Police arrested Suffreti, who had no firearms license, on charges that include illegally possessing the gun and ammunition.
Police found another gun, inside an Elmo lunchbox, that was attributed to the driver of the Subaru.
The trial is expected to continue through this week.
