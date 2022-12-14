PEABODY — The driver of a large panel truck that crashed into a pole Wednesday morning, snarling traffic both sides of Route 114 for hours, suffered a "borderline" overdose before the 10:30 a.m. accident.
The driver, a 24-year-old Lawrence man, was summoned to court to face charges of negligent operation of a motor vehicle, a marked lanes violation and for driving while under the influence of drugs.
Traffic along Route 114-Andover Street on both sides of Route 128 came to standstill when a large white truck crossed over the opposite lane and struck a utility pole across from the Holy Cow Ice Cream Shop. When the truck slammed into the pole, the impact brought power lines down onto the truck.
Several witnesses said the driver appeared to have a seizure just before he lost control, causing police to initially suspect he may have lost control due to a medical condition.
Electrical workers from the Peabody Municipal Light Plant began work to determine whether the fallen lines were telecommunication lines or power lines, which would have to be shut down for the driver to be extricated.
Meanwhile — as the work was being done to free the driver, remove the truck and begin line repairs — traffic continued to stack up on on Andover Street as well as on each side of Route 128.
Once the driver was freed, he was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non life-threatening injuries.
By about 12:30, when the accident scene had been largely cleared and traffic flow resumed.
After the accident police learned the driver had not been rendered unconscious by a medical condition or incident. According to authorities, he apparently suffered a borderline overdose before the crash and was subsequently charged.