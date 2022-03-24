IPSWICH — A 37-year-old Methuen man suffered serious injuries when the box truck he was driving on High Street in Ipswich crashed into a utility pole just after 10 a.m.
The impact led to the truck rolling over, partially ejecting the driver, police and fire officials said.
The driver, whose name was not immediately released, was pinned under the cab of the truck, a 2013 Isuzu owned by Donahue Brothers, a coffee and food distribution business based in Methuen, police said.
Police and firefighters worked to free him from the wreckage and he was taken by ambulance to Beverly Hospital, then transferred by another ambulance to Lahey Hospital in Burlington, a trauma center.
Ipswich police and the state police crash reconstruction units, and the state police commercial vehicle enforcement unit are all investigating.
As a result of the investigation, drivers were being asked to avoid the area of the crash, near 34 High St., while investigators gather evidence.