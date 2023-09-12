BOSTON — State elections officials are being pressured to keep Republican Donald Trump off next year’s ballot over his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riots.
In a recent letter to Secretary of State Bill Galvin, the nonpartisan group Free Speech for People argues that a rarely used clause of the U.S. Constitution prevents the former president from being elected to a second term after the 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
The 14th Amendment, approved by Congress in 1866 to help ensure civil rights for freed slaves, also bars from office anyone who once took an oath to uphold the Constitution but then “engaged” in “insurrection or rebellion” against it.
Ben Clements, the Newton-based group’s chairman and senior legal advisor, said there is “overwhelming public evidence” that Trump is disqualified from appearing on the ballot for his role in trying to overturn the 2020 presidential election and encouraging his backers to storm the Capitol building.
“We have this provision in the Constitution and it should be enforced,” he said. “And the evidence is overwhelming that Donald Trump incited and mobilized the insurrection
He said the group is planning to file court challenges to block state election officials from placing Trump on the ballot despite those objections.
The effort is part of a broader campaign that could lead to a flurry of lawsuits in Massachusetts, New Hampshire and others states in the midst of an already contentious presidential election cycle. Trump, the front-runner in a crowded field of GOP candidates, is facing four criminal trials, including one over his alleged role in the Capitol attack.
In 2021, the group sent letters to top the election official in every state requesting Trump’s removal if he were to run again for the presidency. The group sent another round of letters to more than a dozen states in July, including Massachusetts, reiterating the demands and pledging to file legal challenges.
So far, Galvin — a Democrat — hasn’t disclosed whether his office has conducted a review to determine if Trump could be barred from the ballot.
A Galvin spokeswoman said the state elections division hasn’t yet received any challenges seeking to bar Trump or other candidates from next year’s ballot, but pointed out that the presidential nominating process doesn’t get underway until the end of the month. Nominations for the 2024 ballot are due by January.
“It would be premature for the secretary to make any determinations about candidate eligibility at this point, particularly with the constantly evolving legal situation and the field of candidates not yet set,” Galvin spokeswoman Deb O’Malley said in a statement.
Amy Carnevale, chairwoman of the Massachusetts Republican Party, said she has met with Galvin’s office to discuss possible 14th Amendment challenges and remains “confident” that Trump will be on the state’s ballot next year.
“There’s really no provision in the law, as it currently stands, to challenge any Republican candidate from appearing on the ballot if the name is submitted by the party,” she said. “Ultimately, it should be up to the voters to determine who should be the nominee for each political party.”
Trump has denied wrongdoing in the Jan. 6 insurrection, and pleaded not guilty to criminal charges related to efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.
Thomas Hodgson, a former Bristol County Sheriff and Trump’s Massachusetts campaign chairman, said any effort to prevent the former president from appearing on the ballot next year amounts to “election interference” and would likely be challenged.
“They’re resurrecting this 150-year old law to try to knock Trump off the ballot,” he said. “It’s clear to everyone what these people are doing with this crazy nonsense, and it isn’t going to work.”
Hodgson said Trump remains extremely popular among the state’s Republicans and will be the nominee to challenge Democratic President Joe Biden next year.
“We’re looking to win Massachusetts,” he said. “Given where the country is, and how poorly it is doing now, we’re expect to see more support than ever.”
Several Democratic-led states, including Maine and Connecticut, are conducting preemptive reviews of whether the 14th Amendment clause bars Trump from the ballot.
In New Hampshire, Republican Secretary of State John Formella announced last week that he has asked Attorney General David Scanlan, also a Republican, to conduct a review of “legal issues” involved with the 14th Amendment clause.
The move follows a complaint filed in a New Hampshire court by a long-shot GOP presidential candidate, John Anthony Castro of Texas, contending the 14th Amendment barred Trump from that state’s ballot.
In a joint statement, Formella and the AG’s office dismissed “misinformation asserting or implying that the Secretary of State’s Office has already taken a position.”
Clements said election officials “don’t need to wait to be sued” to make a decision about keeping Trump’s name off the ballot next year.
“Our position is that they can, and should, act on their own,” he said. “But we don’t expect that is likely to happen in a large number of states, so we do expect we will be filing lawsuits soon.”
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.