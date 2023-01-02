SALEM — One of the first things Paul Tucker did as an elected district attorney was ask all his soon-to-be staff for resumes and cover letters explaining why they're in their current positions.
For that, he may be the best prepared, most community-focused incoming Essex County boss in 2023, never mind the newly sworn in district attorney.
Tucker took the oath of office at a Salem High School auditorium ceremony late Monday morning.
The ceremony leading to the oath saw remarks from Tucker's two predecessors, Kevin Burke (1979 to 2002) and Jonathan Blodgett (2003 to 2022). It saw a multi-faith invocation from Rev. Julie Flowers of the First Baptist Church of Beverly, and a pledge of allegiance led adorably by a young family member who labored to pronounce the words while the auditorium kept up.
It took place in the same school that Tucker walked into as a new student five decades earlier. Supreme Judicial Court Associate Justice David Lowy made note of the significance of the event's location as he spoke.
"As I was preparing for my speech today, I wandered upon the Salem High School website and took note of the school's sublime and aspirational creed: 'Salem High School is grounded in the culture of high expectations, equity and access for all,'" Lowy said, then noting the school's lack of a website back in the day.
"There seems to be a juxtaposition," Lowy said, "that Paul is now to take the declaration one step further, to fight every day for the principals that not just all men are created equal, but all men and women stand equal before the bar of justice."
Tucker said Salem High's setting for the ceremony "shows my commitment to the community and the young men and women in our future." Then, he noted the makeup of the audience - political leaders, neighbors and friends established along the way, every Essex County police chief, and Salem police chiefs Lucas Miller, Mary Butler, who followed Tucker as he became a legislator, and Robert St. Pierre, who he followed in 2009.
"This speaks to the role of a district attorney's office in a community," Tucker said. "We're a part of the community."
Tucker then noted the assignment he gave his new office in the six weeks that marked the transition from Blodgett to Tucker. To close, he used the words of his staff's cover letters to explain why their work matters.
To quote one assistant district attorney: "I had to put a 14-year-old on the stand in a domestic violence case. During his testimony, his lip quivered the entire time, but he was brilliant. At the end of the trial, he came up and hugged me, wrapped his arms around me for a couple minutes, and whispered to me, 'thank you for keeping my mother and me safe.'"
A victim witness advocate in the office offered: "I aided a victim through a trial. The victim taught me how important our work was. She said she stayed the course because of our work. I take no credit. It was a privilege to reminder he what she was capable of."
Others spoke to the community they worked in, including one who offered a local breakfast sandwich that "is life-changing, trust me."
"I'll keep the needs of the community, the protection of my residents, and the words of my new colleagues close at hand," Tucker said, "because what we can do together can be life-changing - trust me."