Tulips flower only briefly, early in the spring and only for a couple or three weeks.
But that brief “season” is something to celebrate as fields, gardens and flower beds across Essex County alight with rows of vibrant color.
This weekend brings prime tulip viewing across Essex County and the fourth annual Tulip Fest to Cider Hill Farm in Amesbury.
“Each of the 100,000 tulips is planted by hand in the fall by our field crew and takes incredible team work,” Program Director Valerie Rosenberg said.
The festival — complete with live music — will be held over the next two weekend, Saturday, May 6 and 13, and Sunday, May 7 and 14. It features self-guided blooming orchard walks, outdoor hard cider bars, food trucks, fitness n’ family activities and pick-your-tulips. Festival entrance is free but pre-purchased online tickets for tulip picking are required. Slots are filling up fast.
How many tulips? “It’s actually 100,000 of 25 varieties. The different colors and varieties are organized in rows with approximately 10,000 in each row. It’s amazing to look out at the sea of color and textures that only nature can provide,” she said.
Tip Top Tulips in Ipswich
At Tip Top Tulips, at 20 Lowes Lane, in Ipswich, fourth-generation farmer Paul Wegzyn says the acres of tulips there are a matter of love, tradition and hope. The roughly 4 1/2 acre plot of tulips were originally planted three years ago when his mother, Debbie, was sick. She lived to see the first year but after her loss, the family carries on with the new tradition. “This year the theme is hope,” he said. The field is located Tickets available at www.tiptoptulips.com. Pick your own tulips, $1 a stem.
Initially, the family planted a sunflower field to honor Wegzyn’s uncle Dave on land they farmed behind the Dairy Queen in Ipswich. It’s become a go-to spot for sunflower selfie at the late summer. With COVID raging, Wegzyn said, the sunflower field was dedicated to transcendental thought, as you’d expect from a thoughtful farmer in the home state of Thoreau, Emerson and Alcott that offers Baby Goat Yoga while harvesting a primary commercial crop of hay.
The sunflowers have grown in popularity as have the goat yoga classes, but the tulip field has its own fanbase. “Tulips were always my mom’s favorite flower,” he said.
Generous Gardeners in Gloucester
In Gloucester, the Generous Gardeners organization has brought thousands and thousands of tulips to public spaces such as Stacy Boulevard, Betty Smith Gardens and the Triton Statue.
The group, with a volunteer list of about 80, planted 30,000 tulip bulbs just this last fall, according to Susan Kelly, president of Generous Gardeners.
The tulips are flowering now and proved worth the effort, but Kelly said the group is rethinking where to plant bulbs, after a winter storm flooded beds along Stacy Boulevard with salt water.
Even the ones that survived were compromised, Kelly said, and 17,000 pansies were planted in their place. The focus of tulip planting has been on areas not at risk of salt water flooding.
Gloucester’s Elizabeth Gordon Smith Garden is alive with thousands of red and white tulips, along with a white tulip garden on the path from the WWII Memorial. The Merchant Marine Memorial — also known as the Anchor beds — features displays of purple, orange, red and yellow tulips, 6,000 in all.
Both Betty Smith or Anchor beds are “so stunning” this time of year, she said, because they aren’t exposed to salt water. But the tulip beds at Fishermen’s Wives Memorial are another story, one of struggle. Initially planted with 5,000 pink tulips called “Smooch,” the garden has been consistently hit by salt water and spray that’s become more frequent with climate change.
“We keep replacing the soil and putting pervious tarps and salt marsh hay on them because it is such a central piece. The tulips do suffer salt damage and it is frustrating,” Kelly said. “It is constant here.”
North Andover abloom
Tulips and other spring bulbs are back at Stevens Coolidge House & Gardens with Spring Blooms, a show of nine display gardens filled with exuberant colors. Running through May 14, the gardens are open daily 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Closed Wednesdays) at Stevens-Coolidge House, the historic Trustees of Reservations’ home and gardens at 153 Chickering Road, North Andover.
In the gardens, look for tulips and bulb mixes with enticing names like: “Aladdins Carpet,” “Wildfyre,” “Fleurnace,” “Rainbow Coalition,” “Velvet Ondergrond,” and “Miss Confection.” Saturday, May 6, is Trustees Member Day, open to active members of the Trustees of Reservations, a nonprofit that protects, preserves and manages 100 special places — roughly 47,000 acres — across Massachusetts.
IF YOU GO
TULIP FESTIVAL
Live Entertainment
Cider Hill Farm, 45 Fern Ave.
Noon to 3 p.m.
SATURDAY, May 6: Long Lost String Band
SUNDAY, May 7 : Cataldo, Clark & Larkin
SATURDAY, May 13: Ryan Fitzsimmons & Jim Larkin
SUNDAY, May 14: Sierra & Andrew