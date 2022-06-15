SALEM — The city’s most controversial statue is being taken care of as part of an agreement with the private company that owns it — an arrangement that’s been in place since the statue was first erected in 2005.
The “Bewitched” statue honoring television witch Samantha Stephens at the intersection of Essex and Washington streets is being restored by TV Land, according to City Solicitor Beth Rennard. The restoration is necessary after it was vandalized with red paint on June 6, and the initial clean-up effort left a two-tone statue in its wake: One portion cleaned to perfection with a gunmetal sheen, and the rest remaining untouched by cleaning agents and displaying a more bronze-like tone.
The statue, permanently preserving the likeness of Elizabeth Montgomery’s Samantha character, has been a polarizing landmark in the Witch City. While many in Salem celebrate the statue and the tourism interest that surrounds it, others oppose it for the same reason.
“I don’t like Samantha. I don’t appreciate her, want her to go away,” said Donna Seger, a Salem State University professor and one of the city’s leading historians. “I wrote a post... I don’t know, seven or eight years ago. People just beat me up. They were so mad at me for saying Samantha should go.”
Rennard, for her part, said she loves the statue and the revelry that surrounds it. That said, the restoration of Samantha’s shine isn’t up to the city, because the statue legally remains private property even when it’s at the center of a public park.
“There’s an agreement,” Rennard said. “We have to contact TV Land about getting it restored.”
The agreement, inked in 2005 between then-Salem Mayor Stan Usovicz and TV Land (then “a programming service of MTV Networks,” today a part of the Viacom and Paramount entertainment networks), established that TV Land would “lend the sculpture to the city of Salem, and the city of Salem agrees to display the sculpture.” Paragraph 3 of the agreement solidified where: “A mutually agreed-upon location within Lappin Park, on the corner of Essex Street and Washington Street.”
The seventh paragraph left Lappin Park under the city’s custody. “TV Land will be responsible for statue repairs,” it reads, adding that the company has 60 days to make repairs after being contacted by the city if they’re needed. If TV Land fails to, the city can bill the company for repairs; if the company finds the costs are too high “due to significant cases of vandalism, TV Land shall give the city 30-days notice and after which time shall have the right to repossess the sculpture.”
City officials recently reached out to TV Land to request restoration efforts, Rennard said, and TV Land answered.
“They’re going to be fixing it,” Rennard said. “DPW took the paint off, and now TV Land is going to come up.”
“It’s heartwarming,” added Rennard.
Still, the vandalism has resurrected the debate behind Samantha. Seger said her position on scrapping the statue has actually evolved.
“I heard a lot of people, and I do think Samantha means different things to different people,” she said. “I sense that. She represents something I don’t understand. So maybe she should stay ... but maybe she should move.”
Central to that idea is what Lappin Park represents, Seger argued: A piece of Town House Square, which is connected to a lot of important history along Washington Street.
“It’s the first meeting house, the first church, the (Salem Witch Trials) courthouse down the road,” Seger said. “It just seems wrong to me to have a fake television witch in the center of Town House Square, when we had a real tragedy here, and real people were accused and executed.”