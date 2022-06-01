NEWBURYPORT — Twilight Music in the Garden, a fundraiser for the Museum of Old Newbury and Theater in the Open, will offer up a unique program of arias and art songs celebrating the natural world by Grieg, Mozart, Handel, and Hahn in the magical setting of the Cushing House Gardens June 11.
Mezzo-soprano Kathryn Tolley and members of Theater in the Open will perform from 7 to 8:30 p.m., in an exclusive after-hours musical event. Concertgoers can spend the evening surrounded by music, poetry and history in an idyllic setting while sipping a glass of wine, seltzer or a local brew, courtesy of Ipswich Ale Brewery, along with a selection of fine desserts.
Described as a poised and engaging performer, Tolley has graced many stages in the Greater Boston area and beyond. Last summer, she developed a solo program of “Sunset Garden Music” performed on site in the Sedgwick Gardens at Long Hill House in Beverly with Theater in the Open. Kathryn was also featured as a vocalist in their production of Ovid’s Metamorphoses. She has appeared with North Shore Summer Concerts for their “Opera Favorites” evening along with Boston Lyric Opera Chorus, MassOpera, Lowell House Opera and Cambridge Chamber Ensemble, among others.
IF YOU GO
Twilight Music in the Garden
Saturday, June 11, 7 — 9 p.m.
Museum of Old Newbury
98 High St., Newburyport
Tickets: $35 members/$45 non-members and includes dessert and two drink tickets.
www.newburyhistory.org/calendar/2022/5/14/twilight-music-in-the-garden