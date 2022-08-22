DANVERS — David Pinette and his family are brewing up a storm at Twisted Fate Brewing on Route 114 in Danvers.
The brewery, which opened in April, serves a range of IPAs and other drinks that are created in-house by Pinette himself.
It’s a labor of love for Pinette, his wife Erica Tritta, sister Kim McNamara and brother-in-law Bill McNamara, who are all co-owners of the business.
“There’s nothing more rewarding than having a business and having it be successful with your family,” Pinette said.
The drinks are brewed and sold as 5 oz. tasters, half pours or full pours. So far, the brewery’s flagship drink that is a DDH and sabro heavy New England IPA named My Promises Are Lies Tonight, and A World of Dreams, which is an all citra New England IPA, are its most popular brews.
“Worlds is probably my favorite IPA anywhere, so it’s hard now when we go to breweries not to compare,” Kim McNamara said. “Obviously I’m biased, but it’s really good.”
Each drink has a unique name tied to it that reminds the owners of a song, story or personal experience.
A Belgian tripel called Father’s Little Helper was named in honor of Pinette’s son, who would sometimes help him crush the grain for the brews. It’s also a play on the Rolling Stones song “Mother’s Little Helper.”
The drinks can go down with pizza and salad that Twisted Fate serves from Danvers Pizza and Subs next door, along with snacks for less-hungry customers visiting the brewery’s rustic yet still modern tap room.
TVs brighten up one of the walls. Comfortable metal chairs are casually tucked into long wooden tables. A board game area sits in one corner of the large dining space, while another hosts a wall donning fake vines and the brewery’s neon blue twister logo, which makes for a nice pop of color in pictures customers can snap in front of it.
The owners designed the family-friendly space for customers who “just want to hang out,” Pinette said.
“It’s a place where people come to relax,” he said, adding that kids can bring their own games or use the brewery’s. “When you’re at a brewery, everyone’s smiling. Everyone’s having a good time. So I think we’re really focused on providing that atmosphere.”
The idea to open a brewery popped into Pinette’s head nine years ago while on a date with Tritta.
“She brought me to a place called Hopsters where you can make your own beer, so I joked and said, ‘I think I’d love to open a brewery,’” he said.
“We were two or three months into dating, and I was like, ‘I don’t even know if I like you yet,’” Tritta laughed.
But the thought stuck around. Six years ago, Pinette started making his own brews at home. He got even more time to perfect his skills when he was laid off from teaching during the pandemic.
Now the former middle school math teacher, who most recently worked in Saugus, has made brewing his full-time job.
“There’s a long list of brew ideas that I have and add to anytime something comes to me, so I mostly go back to that and see if it would fit with something we want to do,” Pinette said. “But I’m also brewing a lot of things now that I had never brewed before.”
Some more lagers and a special drink for Oktoberfest will soon be added to the menu. Twisted Fate tries to carry a bit of everything, but also makes sure to have a half-dozen of its staple IPAs on the taps at all times.
The brews have led to a steady stream of business over the summer.
“People are starting to come back and we form relationships with them, especially like Katie and Troy, (two regulars) who are now like friends,” Kim McNamara said. “When they come in we’re hanging out, because we’re friendly staff and this is what we love to do.”
