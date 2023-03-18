SALEM — An early morning shoplifting at the Salem Walmart turned into an unarmed robbery after one suspect pulled a knife, prosecutors say.
And the seriousness of the March 1 incident escalated further when police caught up with 27-year-old Edward Soriano in Lynn — where he's also facing multiple charges of fighting with and assaulting police officers trying to arrest him, a prosecutor said.
On Friday, Salem District Court Judge Raquel Ruano ordered Soriano held without bail in the Salem case, after learning about Soriano's extensive history of violence toward others and toward police officers.
On the morning of March 1, Salem police were called to the Highland Avenue store about two men who had tried to steal items. When store employees confronted the pair, one of them, 27-year-old James Douglas, of Lynn, allegedly showed a knife.
When police caught up with Soriano in Lynn, prosecutor Vincent Yadgood told the judge, he fought with and kicked Lynn officers and head-butted a Salem officer.
Yadgood said it was part of a pattern over the past decade that also included Soriano repeatedly kicking down doors to attack family, attacking his mother's landlord with a stair bannister, destroying items with bats or metal bars, putting his hands around the neck of a roommate who had adjusted the thermostat, and killing a kitten by putting the creature inside a bag and hitting his mother with it.
Soriano's lawyer, Alexander Conley, said those are the acts of a man with severe mental illness, and urged the judge to release his client, who, he said, is on disability income due to a traumatic brain injury he suffered in a car crash 10 years ago.
Conley said that according to his client, he tried to de-escalate the situation and told his friend to just drop the bag and run.
He also disputed the extent of his record, noting that many of the prior incidents did not lead to convictions. If released, Conley said Soriano would return to a rented room on Laighton Street in Lynn.
The judge, however, granted Yadgood's request for pretrial detention and ordered Soriano held without bail.
A probable cause hearing was scheduled for April 18.