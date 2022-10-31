BEVERLY — A 42-year-old Beverly man will face charges of driving recklessly to endanger, speeding and failing to stay within marked lanes after a crash early Friday evening on Hale Street.
Beverly police say the driver was seen driving erratically prior to hitting a parked car near 376 Hale St. The impact then sent that parked car, and its occupant, into another parked car.
The driver and the occupant of the first parked car were taken to Beverly Hospital, police said.
The driver was not arrested due to his injuries and hospitalization and will be given a summons to be arraigned at a future date.