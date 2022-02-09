PEABODY -- Two city residents were injured in an early morning fire Tuesday, fire officials said.
The husband and wife, who have yet two be identified, live on the first floor of the two-family home at 60 Ellsworth Road.
The man was flown by helicopter to a Boston hospital with burn injuries. His wife is being treated locally, officials said. The second-floor residents were able to escape safely.
The fire began around 2:45 a.m. and brought a response from the Peabody, Lynn and Salem departments.
The home is near the Center Elementary School, and officials issued a two-hour school delay while firefighters worked on lingering hotspots.
This story will be updated. Check back at salemnews.com for details.