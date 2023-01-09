MIDDLETON — Two inmates who were a part of a brawl at Middleton Jail that injured two correctional officers in October have been indicted on charges stemming from the incident.
Jorge Delgado-Medina, 26, of Melrose, was charged with assault and battery and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, while Adrian Corniel De La Cruz, 18, of Lawrence, was charged with two counts of armed assault with intent to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and assault with a dangerous weapon, the Essex County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.
The indictments were handed down by an Essex County Superior Court grand jury last week. They could see 10 to 20 years of prison time if convicted, according to the statement.
“We will not tolerate attacks on our officers. We will prosecute and we will seek justice,” Sheriff Kevin F. Coppinger said in the statement. “This incident demonstrates the danger our officers face each and every day. For me, officer safety is the top priority.”
The Oct. 22 melee broke out between seven inmates in a housing block at the jail that day. Two inmates also sustained minor injuries in the altercation and were taken to a local hospital along with the injured officers. They were all immediately released following treatment.
Three shanks were confiscated immediately after the fight and the jail entered lockdown for over a week so officers could search the facility for hidden weapons. Eight more weapons were found in the search, the sheriff’s office said.
The Essex County Correctional Officers Association, which represents the officers and sergeants of the sheriff’s department, told The Salem News at the time that the incident was “the most terrifying situation” of one veteran officer’s career and that some responding officers experienced symptoms commonly associated with post-traumatic stress disorder following the fight.
Both the association and Coppinger said that inmate aggression at Essex County correctional facilities has increased. As have the number of inmates waiting to be tried on violent and gang related crimes, according to the statement.
About 40% of Essex County detainees were facing or being held on violent charges as of Jan. 1, the statement said. The sheriff’s office is responsible for an average of 1,100 inmates per day.
Four other men were charged in early November in connection to the brawl. This includes Julio Cruz, 24, of Lawrence, who was charged with two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and assault with a dangerous weapon; Johan Aquino, 22, of Lawrence; and Luis Perlera, 19, of Lunenberg, both charged with assault and battery; and Lennox Pierre-Louis, 21, of Roxbury, charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, the sheriff’s office said.