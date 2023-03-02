MARBKEHEAD — Two 15-year-old Marblehead High School students who live in Boston were reported missing Wednesday after they failed to show up in school after getting off a bus, police and school officials said.
The girls, Zaria Randall and Janeiry Nicole Torres, attend the school through the METCO program.
They were last seen outside Marblehead High School Wednesday morning between 7:30 and 8 a.m.
Torres was seen wearing a black American Eagle jacket, gray sweatpants, and hot pink Crocs with white Nike socks and carrying a black Versace purse. Police believe she may be using the MBTA, and say she frequents the AMC theater at Southbay and downtown Boston.
Anyone with information is asked to contact either Marblehead police at 781-631-1212 or Boston Police Area B2 at 617-343-4275.
Randall was last seen with Torres, police said. She was described as wearing a black coat over a gray hoodie, a long sleeve red and white plaid shirt, and blue jeans or joggers, and carrying a blue Nike drawstring backpack.
Anyone with information about Randall is being asked to call either Marblehead police or Boston Police Area D4 detectives at 617-343-5619.