SALEM — Two men are facing charges that they installed a device on a Salem ATM that would steal cash from customers trying to make withdrawals.
Henry Sandoval-Dejesus, 48, of 50 Congress St. Lawrence, is charged with breaking and entering to a depository, larceny from a building, possession of burglarious tools and conspiracy, while his alleged accomplice, Kelvin Nunez, 24, of Providence, Rhode Island, is charged with breaking and entering to a depository and conspiracy.
They were arrested Friday evening by Salem police detectives who had begun watching the Marblehead Bank branch’s ATM on Canal Street (in the Crosby’s Marketplace plaza).
Police had learned that someone installed a “trap” inside the ATM, according to a press release issued late Monday afternoon by Salem police.
The device would catch the cash coming out of the ATM before it hit the drawer where a customer could take the money.
The device had apparently been used several times over the last few days at the bank branch.
While conducting surveillance, detectives saw two men who appeared to be “casing” the area, and saw one of them “manipulating” the front of the ATM.
After a customer left the ATM, the same man went over and removed an item, which police later determined to be the “trap” where the money went.
The man attempted to get rid of the trap when approached by the detectives.
Both men made their initial appearances in Salem District Court on Monday.
