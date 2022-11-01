SALEM — Two men are facing charges after a fight late Saturday night at an Essex Street establishment.
Ezequiel Dominguez, 31, of 16 New Derby St., Salem, and Jeremia Dominguez, 29, of Bronx, New York, were arraigned on charges of assault and battery and disorderly conduct Monday during their arraignments in Salem District Court. Jeremia Dominguez is also facing a charge of malicious destruction of property.
The two men were arrested at 11:01 p.m. Saturday following a call about a fight at 168 Essex St., the address of the Village Tavern.
Prosecutors say that three people were identified by police as victims.
Judge Randy Chapman ordered both men to stay away from and not attempt to contact any of those individuals, and to stay away from the Village Tavern while the case is pending.
A pretrial hearing is scheduled for Dec. 15.