Two North Shore residents have been named to key positions in the upcoming Healey-Driscoll administration.
Kate Cook, of Marblehead, will serve as chief of staff while Gabrielle Viator will be senior adviser, Governor-elect Maura Healey and Lieutenant Governor-elect Kim Driscoll said Tuesday in announcing their first round of hires.
Cook and Viator both work for Healey in the Massachusetts Attorney General’s Office. Cook is the first assistant attorney general while Viator as the chief deputy attorney general.
Cook has also worked as a partner at Sugarman Rogers, chief legal counsel to former Gov. Deval Patrick, general counsel to the Massachusetts Senate Ways & Means Committee, and assistant corporation counsel to the city of Boston. She has degrees from Harvard University and Brown University and lives in Marblehead with her husband and daughter.
Healey said in a press release that Cook has been “integral” to the operations of the Attorney General’s Office, where she assists Healey with oversight, operations and decision-making in all legal and policy matters.
“With her strong background serving both in state and city government as well as the private sector, I’m confident that she is the best person to lead our office and build a team that’s going to deliver real results for people,” Healey said.
Cook said she was honored to be selected to serve in the Healey-Driscoll administration.
“We’re committed to building a strong, experienced and diverse team that is ready to get to work delivering for people and moving Massachusetts forward,” Cook said.
Viator, as chief deputy attorney general, oversees litigation efforts and coordinates policy, government affairs and strategic initiatives. She previously served as chief of staff and senior policy advisor to Healey, and as an assistant attorney general in the Civil Rights Division. Before joining the AG’s office, Viator practiced commercial litigation as an associate at Ropes & Gray. She also served as a legislative director in the state Senate and as a legislative aide in the Massachusetts House of Representatives.
Viator is a graduate of Boston College and Suffolk University Law School. She lives in Beverly with her husband and two daughters.
“Gabe has been a close and trusted advisor to me for many years, and I’m thrilled to have her guidance with us in the governor’s office,” Healey said. “She has outstanding legal and policy experience, a strong commitment to public service and a passion for teamwork, all of which will be invaluable for our team.”
Viator said she has worked for Healey for more than a decade and has seen firsthand “her commitment to the people of Massachusetts and her ability to bring together the very best team to make real progress.”
“I’m honored to continue this partnership in the governor’s office and excited to get to work creating a stronger Massachusetts,” Viator said.
Healey and Driscoll also announced that Matthew Gorzkowicz, of Winthrop, will be appointed as secretary of the Executive Office for Administration and Finance. Gorzkowicz is the associate vice president for administration and finance at the University of Massachusetts President’s Office.
Healey and Driscoll, the Salem mayor, will be sworn in as governor and lieutenant governor on Jan. 5.
