SALEM — Two pedestrians were seriously injured Saturday night in two separate accidents
At about 7:25 p.m., Saturday night, a 27-year-old Salem woman, waiting at the corner of Loring Avenue and Harrison Road for a taxi, was struck by an oncoming car as she ran across Loring to the other side where her taxi had stopped.
The oncoming driver stopped immediately and notified police. The woman, who sustained severe injuries, was transported via ambulance to Mass General Hospital-Boston.
Police were still investigating the accident, as of Sunday and no charges had been filed.
The second accident took place at 8:44 p.m. in downtown Salem, on the northeast side of Riley Plaza, at the intersection of Washington, Norman and New Derby streets.
A 73-year-old Salem resident was crossing the intersection diagonally from the left when he was struck by a vehicle which had been waiting at the stoplight at the end of New Derby Street with another vehicle.
When the light turned green, the driver in the left lane sped ahead in order to get in front of the vehicle on his right. He apparently did not see the elderly man, who had been crossing in front of him, and struck him as he passed, then kept going without stopping.
The victim was transported, also by ambulance, to Mass General-Boston, in serious but stable condition.
Police have summoned the driver to appear in court on charges of speeding, leaving the scene of a personal injury accident and driving to endanger.