SALEM — Two people received jail sentences last week for their role in a violent theft at Giblees Menswear in Danvers in 2019.
Bryon Vaughn, 27, of Dorchester, was sentenced to four years in Middleton jail while Adriana James, 26, of Jamaica Plain, got three years in South Bay Correctional Center, according to the Essex County District Attorney’s Office. The sentences were issued by Judge Jeffrey Karp in Salem Superior Court on May 18.
Vaughn and James were found guilty by a jury last month on multiple counts of unarmed robbery and one count each of assault and battery. Prosecutors said they were among a group of five people from Boston who tried to shoplift pricey Canada Goose parkas from Giblees, a menswear shop on Route 114 in Danvers, on Dec. 26, 2019.
Vaughn was sentenced to four years in jail, two years of probation, and 40 hours of community service after the sentence is served. He was also ordered to stay 25 yards away from the Giblees store and from witnesses who testified.
James was sentenced to three years in jail, with Judge Karp noting that she is the mother of a one-year-old child. She will also be required to serve two years of probation and perform 40 hours of community service, and to stay away from the store and from witnesses.
According to prosecutors, an elderly store employee suffered serious injuries to his mouth and face when he was forced into a clothing rack as the shoplifters tried to force their way past store employees. The employee who got hurt was in the courtroom for the sentencing, according to the DA’s office.
Three other participants in the robbery had earlier admitted to sufficient facts under an offer by a different judge, Salim Tabit, who imposed probation with a condition that they read a book on small business and write a report. If they complied, the charges would eventually be dismissed.
