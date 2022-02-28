WENHAM — The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to take up an appeal by Gordon College of a finding that a former social work professor at the Wenham school is not a minister and thus protected by employment discrimination laws — at least not now.
In a separate statement accompanying the denial, which was based on procedural grounds, Monday, four of the court's conservative justices say they believe the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court took "a troubling and narrow view of religious education," and suggested that the court "may be required to resolve this important question of religious liberty" in the future.
The statement was written by Justice Samuel Alito, joined by Justices Clarence Thomas, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett.
Margaret DeWeese-Boyd, of Georgetown, was a tenured assistant professor of social work at the school who sought a promotion to a full professorship. Despite the backing of the college's faculty senate, her promotion was denied.
DeWeese-Boyd believes the reasons given by the school, including a lack of sufficient published work, was a pretext and that the real reason was her outspoken criticism of then-president Michael Lindsay, over his controversial request for an exemption from LGBTQ anti-discrimination policies for recipients of federal contracts.
The college had been trying to have the lawsuit filed by DeWeese-Boyd dismissed on the grounds that the First Amendment protects religious colleges from interference in employment decisions, including through employment discrimination laws.
The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court, in a ruling last March, backed a Salem Superior Court judge's finding that DeWeese-Boyd was not a "ministerial" employee as defined under the law, concluding that she did not provide religious instruction or lead students in worship.
The school assembled a range of both religious schools and organizations and the attorneys general of a number of conservative states to file friend of the court briefs in support of its appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.
Lawyers for DeWeese-Boyd argued that she should be allowed to pursue her lawsuit in state court to its conclusion before the Supreme Court takes up the issue.
Monday's decision was applauded by DeWeese-Boyd's lawyer, Hillary Schwab, as "a victory for us."
"We're just so pleased to be able to start moving forward on the case," Schwab said.
Late last year, DeWeese-Boyd added new claims of wrongful termination to the lawsuit and added two members of the school's Board of Trustees, including former Starbucks and J.C. Penney board chairman Myron "Mike" Ullman III.
The amended complaint alleges that after she filed her lawsuit, the school further retaliated against her by claiming to shut down the school's social work program and eliminating her job, but simply changed the program's name to "social welfare" and replaced her with instructors who supported the school's positions on LGBTQ issues. She also argues that women who criticized the school were treated more harshly than men — including her own husband.
After objecting to the amendment on the grounds that it was a "tactical" move to hinder their Supreme Court appeal, the school's attorneys on Friday filed to move the case to U.S. District Court in Boston.
The complicated procedural posture of the case was part of the basis for denying the school's appeal.
"Although the state court’s understanding of religious education is troubling, I concur in the denial of the petition for a writ of certiorari because the preliminary posture of the litigation would complicate our review," Alito wrote in the decision released Monday. "But in an appropriate future case, this court may be required to resolve this important question of religious liberty."
"Though the (Massachusetts) court recognized that she was required to 'integrate the Christian faith into her teaching, scholarship, and advising,' the court reasoned that this integrated teaching was 'different in kind' from religious instruction," Alito continued.
"That conclusion reflects a troubling and narrow view of religious education," Alito continued. "What many faiths conceive of as 'religious education' includes much more than instruction in explicitly religious doctrine or theology."
Alito went on to suggest that he has "doubts" as to the Massachusetts SJC's "understanding of religious education."
The other justices on the court did not submit a statement on the matter.